EL-born models to showcase talent at New York Fashion Week
East London-born models Donae Manuel and Mustapha Aderibigbe will be strutting their stuff at the famous New York Fashion Week later this year. The women, who are both products of East London’s Just Models modelling agency, will be exhibiting renowned American designer Clavon Leonard’s spring/summer 2020 collection.
