WATCH | Robert Marawa is living his best broadcasting life after SuperSport sacking
His SuperSport days may be over, but his sportscasting is not. Popular broadcaster Robert Marawa is living his best life at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) games in Cairo, Egypt, despite being sacked by SuperSport.
Marawa shocked sports fans on May 16 when he announced he had been fired by the entity via text message.
On Monday, many of his fans took to Twitter to plead with him to make a comeback on SuperSport, believing it would never be the same without him.
But it doesn't seem that will be happening anytime soon...
Taking to Twitter, Marawa shared a glimpse of what he's been up to while at the games.
From hanging out with South African sports fan Msila Botha to sharing post-match thoughts with sports analyst Mamadou Gaye, here is a snapshot of some of the moments:
Bumped into Super Eagles LEGEND Daniel "The Bull" Amokachi at the Cairo International Stadium for the DR Congo vs Uganda Group A match.....His views on Nigeria's & Bafana's prospects in the Tournament!! #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/zhCC6I6G3n— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 22, 2019
Look who's here...Diligent and respected Coach, Serame Letsoaka explaining his role at #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ndxw39qynY— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 22, 2019
Big screen viewing of the Naija victory!! Then BOOOM!!! Good to see @Masandawana Coach Pitso Mosimane doing analysis on the local TimeSports channel in Cairo. ??— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 22, 2019
(They translate the English to Arabic whilst doing LIVE analysis).#MarawaMoments#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/dSEMB3dVJL
He is part of Stuart Baxter's technical team as 2nd Assistant Coach, he's here to spy on our opposition in Group D....he allowed me to disturb him for 1m16sec.... Bafana legend @markfish74 is here!!#MarawaMoments #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/UZNHrycBLc— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 23, 2019
"Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant."— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 23, 2019
Robert Louis Stevenson#MarawaMoments #TotalAFCON2019#OverToYouBafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/oUyM1KSzma
Bafana Bafana defeated in their 1st #TotalAFCON2019 game vs Côte D'Ivoire..... Here are the post match thoughts of @RealMamadouGaye #TotalAFCON2019 #MarawaMoments pic.twitter.com/afaXeTjA6R— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 24, 2019