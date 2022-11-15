After his move to the States, Nasty C said he wanted to build a following outside South Africa. During an interview on Shade 45, he said he planned to achieve this by collaborating with upcoming artists.
WATCH | 'Nah, we inside my G' — Nasty C shines at the EMAs
Journalist
Image: YouTube
Nasty C made history as Mzansi's first hip-hop star to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday.
The rapper flew the South African flag high on the international stage when he closed off the show performing Power (Remember Who You Are) alongside SPINALL and Äyanna.
Watch a glimpse of his performance below:
The Hell Naw hitmaker took to his Instagram timeline to share his experience in Germany, from gracing the red carpet and sitting among internationally acclaimed artists at the EMAs, to his hotel and dining experience.
“Nah, we inside my G,” Nasty captioned the post.
Since signing an exclusive deal with Def Jam Recordings via a joint venture with Universal Music Africa, the 25-year-old has been making an impact beyond the borders of Mzansi.
Nasty C has been spotted with some of Hollywood's biggest stars. At at the opening of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in London recently, the rapper rubbed shoulders with US RnB star Mary J Blige, record executive Antonio Marquis “L.A.” Reid and Äyanna.
“Mary J Blige said I smell good,” he captioned one of the posts.
