Forbes family confirms new AKA single 'Company' will be released on February 24
TshisaLIVE Editor
Image: Instagram/AKAworldwide via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi
As the Forbes family celebrate the life of their son AKA and honour his legacy, they have chosen to go ahead with the release of his The Mass Country album on Friday February 24 as per the late rapper's wishes.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the family expressed how “in the last two years Mass Country has become AKA’s entire world”.
They shared that the rapper constantly kept the album release momentum and anticipation high.
“As per Kiernan’s wishes, the next single release will be Company alongside longtime collaborator and friend Kiddominant. Scheduled for release on February 17, the single was recorded in Los Angeles during his January holiday.”
AKA’s team @Vth Season, The T Effect and Sony Music Entertainment Africa will manage the release of Mass Country with the support and blessings of the rapper's family, who want to celebrate The SUPA MEGA through his gift of music.
Nivo Manager, co-executive producer of Mass Country, said the mood in AKA's team was one of gratitude as they reflect on the time they spent together to create the album which they say is his best one yet.
“The team was extremely blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernan. We spent a lot of time mapping out this rollout and creating all the content we have under his direction. Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project. He put his heart and soul into it, and we were blessed that Kiernan got the opportunity to map out this entire rollout and approve all the elements. So what will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision. We thank the Forbes family for their faith in the entire team working on this project.”
“Kiernan worked very hard on this project. The energy and the expectations from the Megacy fuelled him to make a masterpiece. We are delighted, even at our saddest moment, to share the music he left behind for us for eternity ... Long Live, Supa Mega, Live Long! The world will never forget AKA and that’s a promise ...” said friend and business Partner @Vth Season Rapheal Benza.
MD at Sony Music Entertainment Africa Sean Watson said: “Our hearts are broken. We’ve lost not only an icon but someone who was dear to us as a member of the Sony family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones as we all traverse this difficult time mourning the loss of a dearly beloved and respected artist.”
