×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Here are the nominees for the 16th Crown Gospel Music Awards

16 October 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad dominated the nominations.
Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad dominated the nominations.
Image: Instagram/ Dumi Mkokstad

Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad is leading the Crown Gospel Music Awards nominations pack with six nods. 

The nominees were unveiled in Sandton, Johannesburg, where gospel artists, producers and celebrities attended the do dressed in white.

The awards take place on November 26 at the FNB Stadium in a 10,000-seat dome marquee. 

“As Gauteng, we are honoured to host The Crowns. I am blown away by the level of excellence and talent that has been on stage,” arts, culture, sports and recreation MEC Morakane Mosupyoe said.

“As Gauteng, we would love to keep The Crowns for another seven years.”

The nominees include:

Best Gospel Jazz Song:

  • Letia — Take It To The Lord
  • Swazi — Holy Ghost Outpouring
  • Clauds — I Won't Fear

Best Gospel Acapella:

  • JTG Gospel Choir — Bek'ithemba Lakho Kuye
  • Reality 7 — Baba
  • Jehova Praise Mass Choir — E Jesu
  • Yithi Laba Gospel Singers — Thandaza

Best Gospel Rap:

  • AB Central — Indoda Must Pray
  • Vovee and LG — Praying For Africa
  • Milli The Shepherd — Restore My Soul

Best Community Outreach:

  • Godfrey Mahlangu
  • Amawele Mawelane
  • Letia

Best Community Radio Station:

  • Tambo FM — Buseka Nomandla
  • Siyathuthuka FM — Siphelele Ncebo Myeni
  • Nqubeko Community Radio — Sbonelo Mbatha
  • Imbokodo FM — Sizwe Manqele
  • Opulence Radio — Angel Poe

Best Gospel TV Show:

  • Amahubo — Urban Brew
  • Women With Purpose — One Gospel
  • Imvuselelo — Dumisa
  • Hello Mamoruti — Gospel Lifestyle TV
  • Zion Reloaded — 1KZN
  • Umthombo — Soweto TV

Best Gospel Album Producer:

  • 3C Live
  • Go Explo
  • Tebs David
  • Bheka Mthethwa

Best Gospel Newcomer:

  • Sibusiso Nzima
  • Revelation Worship
  • Muzi Zimu
  • Soso Sonwabo Maholwane
  • Vuyile Mboniswa
  • Ndumiso Zungu

Clap and Trap:

  • True Faith Full Gospel Choir
  • Full Gospel Holy Choir
  • Isaac and the Mighty Messengers
  • Spiritual Gospel Choir

Best Amazioni:

  • Jehova Praise Mass Choir
  • David The King
  • Bhekani King Mncube

Best Gospel Itende:

  • Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo — Uphakeme Kakhulu
  • Jumbo — Makabongwe Jesu
  • Sindiswa Maseka — Umoya Ka Jehova

Best Gospel Video:

  • Bulelani Ndebele
  • Sbu Banda
  • King D Music
  • Dr Excel

Best Gospel Collaboration:

  • 3C Live featuring Khaya Mthethwa
  • Swazi featuring Putuma Tiso
  • Dumi featuring Lebo Sekgobela
  • Futhi Mhlongo featuring Betusile
  • Rofhiwa Manyanga featuring Takie Ndou
  • Ndumiso featuring Thina Zungu

Best Gospel Live Recording:

  • Gershow Ntimane
  • Dumi Mkokstad
  • Tebs David
  • Boni Maleke

For the full Crown Gospel Music Awards nominees list, click here.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
Spring Graduation 2023