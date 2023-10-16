Here are the nominees for the 16th Crown Gospel Music Awards

Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad is leading the Crown Gospel Music Awards nominations pack with six nods.
The nominees were unveiled in Sandton, Johannesburg, where gospel artists, producers and celebrities attended the do dressed in white.
The awards take place on November 26 at the FNB Stadium in a 10,000-seat dome marquee.
“As Gauteng, we are honoured to host The Crowns. I am blown away by the level of excellence and talent that has been on stage,” arts, culture, sports and recreation MEC Morakane Mosupyoe said.
“As Gauteng, we would love to keep The Crowns for another seven years.”
The nominees include:
Best Gospel Jazz Song:
- Letia — Take It To The Lord
- Swazi — Holy Ghost Outpouring
- Clauds — I Won't Fear
Best Gospel Acapella:
- JTG Gospel Choir — Bek'ithemba Lakho Kuye
- Reality 7 — Baba
- Jehova Praise Mass Choir — E Jesu
- Yithi Laba Gospel Singers — Thandaza
Best Gospel Rap:
- AB Central — Indoda Must Pray
- Vovee and LG — Praying For Africa
- Milli The Shepherd — Restore My Soul
Best Community Outreach:
- Godfrey Mahlangu
- Amawele Mawelane
- Letia
Best Community Radio Station:
- Tambo FM — Buseka Nomandla
- Siyathuthuka FM — Siphelele Ncebo Myeni
- Nqubeko Community Radio — Sbonelo Mbatha
- Imbokodo FM — Sizwe Manqele
- Opulence Radio — Angel Poe
Best Gospel TV Show:
- Amahubo — Urban Brew
- Women With Purpose — One Gospel
- Imvuselelo — Dumisa
- Hello Mamoruti — Gospel Lifestyle TV
- Zion Reloaded — 1KZN
- Umthombo — Soweto TV
Best Gospel Album Producer:
- 3C Live
- Go Explo
- Tebs David
- Bheka Mthethwa
Best Gospel Newcomer:
- Sibusiso Nzima
- Revelation Worship
- Muzi Zimu
- Soso Sonwabo Maholwane
- Vuyile Mboniswa
- Ndumiso Zungu
Clap and Trap:
- True Faith Full Gospel Choir
- Full Gospel Holy Choir
- Isaac and the Mighty Messengers
- Spiritual Gospel Choir
Best Amazioni:
- Jehova Praise Mass Choir
- David The King
- Bhekani King Mncube
Best Gospel Itende:
- Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo — Uphakeme Kakhulu
- Jumbo — Makabongwe Jesu
- Sindiswa Maseka — Umoya Ka Jehova
Best Gospel Video:
- Bulelani Ndebele
- Sbu Banda
- King D Music
- Dr Excel
Best Gospel Collaboration:
- 3C Live featuring Khaya Mthethwa
- Swazi featuring Putuma Tiso
- Dumi featuring Lebo Sekgobela
- Futhi Mhlongo featuring Betusile
- Rofhiwa Manyanga featuring Takie Ndou
- Ndumiso featuring Thina Zungu
Best Gospel Live Recording:
- Gershow Ntimane
- Dumi Mkokstad
- Tebs David
- Boni Maleke
