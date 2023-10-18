'One of my proudest moments this' — 'Dineo on Sex 'n Stuff ' to premiere on BET Africa

Speaking to City Press, Dineo said there was more to her podcast.

“There’s so much more to it than just discussing depression or just sex. It’s so layered and I’m excited to explore all of the layers. This is a global discussion that affects all races, nationalities, genders, religions and cultures.”

Dineo shared a video explaining why she wanted to explore conversations surrounding sex and mental health.

“Obviously, you know, I've been making headlines for my mental health and this, that and the other. There's something very peculiar about my life during this dark season. My sex hormones are raging, hence I want to have these sorts of conversations.”

In another post, she thanked her followers, friends, colleagues and family for the unwavering support they've shown her.

“When we are supported, we soar. Behind closed doors, I have such a formidable support structure. Siblings, parents, my children, my lover, my friends. They give me wings. Spanning the size of the biggest eagle you can ever imagine. Now when I include your support? My God, I feel superhuman.