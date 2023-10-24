‘Triggering’ — LaConco on Lupita Nyong'o’s break up opening old wounds

Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco said she was triggered when actress Lupita Nyong'o shared about her break-up.
Lupita and Selema Masekela became Instagram official in December 2022
Taking to her Instagram stories recently, the TV presenter and reality star briefly opened up about her own break-up
"@lupitanyongo sharing her pain triggered me how I have been (silent) about my ex and the pain he has caused us and still is. The two reasons I’ve kept (quiet) is because: 1. I know giving God my pain, is giving Him his power over my life,” she wrote.
“2. I’ve damn protected his dignity,” she continued.
Though she was not clear who the ex is, LaConco was in the past romantically linked to a prominent figure in politics.
Early this year she wished her ex-fiancé, baby daddy and former president Jacob Zuma a happy birthday with a sweet message.
Jacob turned 81 while his youngest son Sakhaumuzi Zuma turned five. LaConco took to her timeline to celebrate Jacob and her son's birthday.
Image: Instagram/LaConco
“This day brings back so many memories of treasure. Wishing you both health, prosperity, genuine love, peace, loyalty and all that’s great for you. Happy birthday bab’wakhe and happy birthday Sakha.”
Here's how the Black Panther star announced her split in a lengthy Instagram post
“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, 'Whatever, my life is better this way'. But I am reminded the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting this too shall pass.”
She opened up about why she decided to reveal the news publicly.
“I share this to keep it, and hoping the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try to escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it.”
