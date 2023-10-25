×

Entertainment

'We brought it home bantase' — Zikhona Sodlaka on her National Film and TV Awards gong

25 October 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Zikhona Sodlaka is celebrating.
Image: Twitter/ Zikhona Sodlaka

Seasoned actress Zikhona Sodlaka says her heart is full after scooping an award at the National Film & TV Awards South Africa. 

The ceremony was held at The Opera Theatre in Pretoria at the weekend. 

Zikhona walked away with the Best Actress in a TV Series award for her role as Mandisa on Showmax's The Wife.

She shared the news with her followers on Instagram. 

“We brought it home bantase. I don’t think I fully understood how important it is to know that one is supported until recently. My heart is full. Thank you to @nationalfilmandtvawards for taking the leap and recognising African excellence and to those who held my hand through this journey, enkosi. We have come a long way, here’s to many more,” she wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously about Mandisa, she said she was caught off guard by the love and appreciation she received. 

“You can only imagine it caught me by surprise, but I love being part of the South African population. I love belonging to this country, and for this country to say yes to me and to see them so invested in the story, it means they really see themselves in it. It makes me a proudly South African true story.”

Best Actress 2023 

Candice Modiselle (Love, Sex and 30 Candles

Best Actor 2023

Nay Maps (Home Wrecker

Best Newcomer 2023

Rosemary Zimu 

Best Actor in a TV Series 2023

Wiseman Mncube (Shaka iLembe)

Best Supporting Actor 2023 

Niza Jay (Your Favourite Place

Best Supporting Actress 2023 

Frances Sholto-Douglas 

Best TV Drama Series 2023 

Kings of Jo’Burg 

Best Male TV Personality 2023

Katlego Maboe 

Best Female TV Personality 2023

Zari Hassan (Young, Famous & African

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2023 

Deli Malinga (Redemption

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2023

Abdul Khoza (The Wife

Best TV Presenter 2023 

Katlego Maboe 

Best Comedian 2023 

Celeste Ntuli 

Best Competition Show 2023 

Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts 

Best Action in a Film/Series 2023 

Justice Served

 Best Entertainment Show 2023 

Young Famous & African 

Best International African Film 2023 

Shimoni (Kenya) 

Best Documentary 2023

Lobola, A Bride’s True Price? 

Outstanding Performance 2023 

Connie Ferguson 

Best Feature Film 2023

Kleva-ish 

Best Director 2023 

Stephina Zwane (Love, Sex and 30 Candles/Home Wrecker

Best Producer 2023 

John Barker, Joel Phiri, Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri, Dan Jawitz, Thembalethu Mfebe (The Umbrella Men)

Celebrity Personality of the Year 2023

Connie Ferguson

Best Production Company 2023

Urban Brew Studios 

Best Television/Streaming Network 2023 

Netflix 

Best Non-Scripted TV Series 2023 

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg 

Best Scripted TV Series 2023 

Savage Beauty 

