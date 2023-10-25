'We brought it home bantase' — Zikhona Sodlaka on her National Film and TV Awards gong

Seasoned actress Zikhona Sodlaka says her heart is full after scooping an award at the National Film & TV Awards South Africa.
The ceremony was held at The Opera Theatre in Pretoria at the weekend.
Zikhona walked away with the Best Actress in a TV Series award for her role as Mandisa on Showmax's The Wife.
She shared the news with her followers on Instagram.
“We brought it home bantase. I don’t think I fully understood how important it is to know that one is supported until recently. My heart is full. Thank you to @nationalfilmandtvawards for taking the leap and recognising African excellence and to those who held my hand through this journey, enkosi. We have come a long way, here’s to many more,” she wrote.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously about Mandisa, she said she was caught off guard by the love and appreciation she received.
“You can only imagine it caught me by surprise, but I love being part of the South African population. I love belonging to this country, and for this country to say yes to me and to see them so invested in the story, it means they really see themselves in it. It makes me a proudly South African true story.”
Best Actress 2023
Candice Modiselle (Love, Sex and 30 Candles)
Best Actor 2023
Nay Maps (Home Wrecker)
Best Newcomer 2023
Rosemary Zimu
Best Actor in a TV Series 2023
Wiseman Mncube (Shaka iLembe)
Best Supporting Actor 2023
Niza Jay (Your Favourite Place)
Best Supporting Actress 2023
Frances Sholto-Douglas
Best TV Drama Series 2023
Kings of Jo’Burg
Best Male TV Personality 2023
Katlego Maboe
Best Female TV Personality 2023
Zari Hassan (Young, Famous & African)
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2023
Deli Malinga (Redemption)
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2023
Abdul Khoza (The Wife)
Best TV Presenter 2023
Katlego Maboe
Best Comedian 2023
Celeste Ntuli
Best Competition Show 2023
Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts
Best Action in a Film/Series 2023
Justice Served
Best Entertainment Show 2023
Young Famous & African
Best International African Film 2023
Shimoni (Kenya)
Best Documentary 2023
Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?
Outstanding Performance 2023
Connie Ferguson
Best Feature Film 2023
Kleva-ish
Best Director 2023
Stephina Zwane (Love, Sex and 30 Candles/Home Wrecker)
Best Producer 2023
John Barker, Joel Phiri, Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri, Dan Jawitz, Thembalethu Mfebe (The Umbrella Men)
Celebrity Personality of the Year 2023
Connie Ferguson
Best Production Company 2023
Urban Brew Studios
Best Television/Streaming Network 2023
Netflix
Best Non-Scripted TV Series 2023
The Real Housewives of Johannesburg
Best Scripted TV Series 2023
Savage Beauty
'We brought it home bantase' — Zikhona Sodlaka on her National Film and TV Awards gong
Journalist
Image: Twitter/ Zikhona Sodlaka
Seasoned actress Zikhona Sodlaka says her heart is full after scooping an award at the National Film & TV Awards South Africa.
The ceremony was held at The Opera Theatre in Pretoria at the weekend.
Zikhona walked away with the Best Actress in a TV Series award for her role as Mandisa on Showmax's The Wife.
She shared the news with her followers on Instagram.
“We brought it home bantase. I don’t think I fully understood how important it is to know that one is supported until recently. My heart is full. Thank you to @nationalfilmandtvawards for taking the leap and recognising African excellence and to those who held my hand through this journey, enkosi. We have come a long way, here’s to many more,” she wrote.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously about Mandisa, she said she was caught off guard by the love and appreciation she received.
“You can only imagine it caught me by surprise, but I love being part of the South African population. I love belonging to this country, and for this country to say yes to me and to see them so invested in the story, it means they really see themselves in it. It makes me a proudly South African true story.”
Best Actress 2023
Candice Modiselle (Love, Sex and 30 Candles)
Best Actor 2023
Nay Maps (Home Wrecker)
Best Newcomer 2023
Rosemary Zimu
Best Actor in a TV Series 2023
Wiseman Mncube (Shaka iLembe)
Best Supporting Actor 2023
Niza Jay (Your Favourite Place)
Best Supporting Actress 2023
Frances Sholto-Douglas
Best TV Drama Series 2023
Kings of Jo’Burg
Best Male TV Personality 2023
Katlego Maboe
Best Female TV Personality 2023
Zari Hassan (Young, Famous & African)
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2023
Deli Malinga (Redemption)
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2023
Abdul Khoza (The Wife)
Best TV Presenter 2023
Katlego Maboe
Best Comedian 2023
Celeste Ntuli
Best Competition Show 2023
Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts
Best Action in a Film/Series 2023
Justice Served
Best Entertainment Show 2023
Young Famous & African
Best International African Film 2023
Shimoni (Kenya)
Best Documentary 2023
Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?
Outstanding Performance 2023
Connie Ferguson
Best Feature Film 2023
Kleva-ish
Best Director 2023
Stephina Zwane (Love, Sex and 30 Candles/Home Wrecker)
Best Producer 2023
John Barker, Joel Phiri, Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri, Dan Jawitz, Thembalethu Mfebe (The Umbrella Men)
Celebrity Personality of the Year 2023
Connie Ferguson
Best Production Company 2023
Urban Brew Studios
Best Television/Streaming Network 2023
Netflix
Best Non-Scripted TV Series 2023
The Real Housewives of Johannesburg
Best Scripted TV Series 2023
Savage Beauty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos