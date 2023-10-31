In 2021 Tyla signed with US label Epic Records and has since been making strides in the entertainment industry.
WATCH | Tank does a rendition of Tyla's hit song 'Water'
Amapiano star Tyla has received an endorsement from American singer and songwriter Tank.
This after the South African-born singer's US TV debut on the Jimmy Fallon Show with a performance of her hit song Water which shot her up trends lists.
Tank shared a video of himself playing the piano doing his cover of her song on TikTok.
Watch the video below:
In 2021 Tyla signed with US label Epic Records and has since been making strides in the entertainment industry.
Her growing list of achievements have included joining Chris Brown on his European tour which started in London on February 14 and ended in Paris on March 26.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tyla said she felt overwhelmed by her quick rise to international stardom.
“I hope people around the world can enjoy the music, the African music, because I feel we don’t have a big enough international audience. We need attention because we have so much talent.
“It feels crazy. I don’t know if I am there yet, but the international attention I am getting, I never expected it. Especially so early. I was willing to work years to get to this point and to think it happened from one song. I feel so blessed to have this opportunity. When people listen to my music, having a pop style to it, I hope it becomes a more internationally recognised sound and they start falling in love with it.”
During her recent interview on Kanal 5 Sverige, Tyla spoke of how she wanted to become one of Africa's biggest pop stars and inspire young people.
“I really want to be the biggest pop star and I want the biggest pop star to be from Africa. I just see myself on the biggest stages, winning the Grammy's. Collabing with the Drakes and the Rihannas of the world. I remember being very young and watching these people on TV, so I would really love to be that person for other young kids, especially from Africa. I just want to be an example that it could happen for us.”
