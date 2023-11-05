Restoration jazz event to pay homage to Pinise Saul
Legendary vocalist considered one of the greatest jazz singers of her generation
East London’s Guild Theatre is hosting a fourth annual restoration in jazz tribute and fundraising concert and paying homage to the late legendary jazz vocalist Pinise Saul on Sunday. ..
