In 2019, Mohale had a public wedding celebration with media personality Somizi Mhlongo but the couple called it quits in 2021 after little more than a year of marriage.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Somizi's legal representatives said they obtained expert opinion clarifying the existence of the marriage that revealed "not all customs were complied with", meaning despite the two celebrating a public wedding, they were never married in the eyes of the law.
Since then, Mohale has been on a healing journey.
"I think it's a journey I'm undergoing. More than anything I rely on family support because those are the people I am able to talk to," he previously told TshisaLIVE.
"It is important to heal but it is also important to know what you want in life. It's also important to understand yourself first because I think when we go into other relationships not healed, we are trying to find some sense of belonging in that relationship."
Married to the money — Mohale denies engagement rumours
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Mohale Motaung
Mohale Motaung has denied engagement rumours after receiving congratulatory messages from social media users.
This follows the reality TV star and businessman taking to his Twitter timeline to share a video of a supposed proposal, alluding someone asked for his hand in marriage.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mohale claimed he was not in a relationship, nor was he looking to get into the dating pool soon.
"People just decided to create that. I took that from someone else. The ring is there because I put it there. There isn't a love life at all," he said.
Mohale said his focus was not on love but was instead on building his brand and establishing businesses.
"I'm launching my cosmetic range on November 30 and am also working on a reality show for YouTube. I will be showcasing everything I have been busy with from work and family stuff."
