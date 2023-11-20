‘I think there’s nothing else left to do at the Samas’ — Nandi Madida laughs off her speech being cut

Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode were the recipients of the Sama29 International Achievement award after their Grammy win for the song Bayethe.
Zakes' wife Nandi Madida took to the stage to accept the award on behalf of the producer and DJ while he was in Miami in the US at A2F Studios.
While everyone who accompanied her on stage, including amapiano star Sykes, had a chance to speak, Nandi's speech was cut off when it came to her turn to grab the mic.
Viewers only got to hear her say “sanibonani” before a quick change to the announcement of Best Traditional Faith Music Album winner Dumi Mkokstad.
The singer and actress took to her timeline to laugh off the snub and congratulate her partner for the nod.
“I’ve won a South African Music Award. I’ve hosted the Samas and I’ve even been cut off speaking at the awards. I think there’s nothing else left to do at the Samas. My husband just landed from Miami, Congrats my love Zakes Bantwini on your international award. And please tell Zakes how it went.”
During a previous interview with TshisaLIVE Nandi spoke of how Zakes was able to stay modest despite the recognition he had received internationally.
“The most inspiring is that no matter what he achieves, Zakes continues to remain humble, loving and kind-hearted. No matter what the accolade may be, the true essence of who he is and his character is what I celebrate most about him and enjoy,” Nandi told TshisaLIVE.
