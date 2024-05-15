Proverb also took to his timeline, announcing he graduated with a BBA and would start on his MBA.
'I am excited about the possibilities ahead' — Phindile Gwala graduates with 10 distinctions
'I am proud to say that hard work and dedication have paid off'
Image: Supplied
Phindile Gwala is beaming with pride after graduating with a BCom in entrepreneurship from Mancosa.
The actress took to her timeline on Monday, announcing the news to her followers: “This has been a long road. The milestone achieved, I am grateful and to God be the glory for His mercies endure forever. Today I am a bachelor of commerce graduate with 10 distinctions.”
Phindile said she is ready to make her mark in the business world.
“I am proud to say that hard work and dedication have paid off. I am grateful for the support I received from my family, friends and lecturers. Their encouragement and guidance kept me going when things got tough. I couldn't have achieved this milestone without their help and I am eager to make them proud in the future. I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead,” she said.
Image: Supplied
Proverb also took to his timeline, announcing he graduated with a BBA and would start on his MBA.
The media personality shared images from his graduation with his father.
“Every step I've taken has been guided by your unwavering support and belief in me. Thank you for empowering me to chase my dreams and for encouraging me to be true to myself. As I stand here today, holding my BBA degree from Regenesys Business School, I am filled with gratitude for everything you've done,” he wrote.
“You've given me the freedom to explore, to learn and grow, and for that, I am forever indebted. Now, more than ever, I strive to make you proud, not just as your son, but as the person you've always seen in me. Here's to the future, where I hope to continue making you proud and standing tall as the son you've raised me to be. Thank you pa, for everything.”
Proverb also carried a picture frame of his late mother dedicating his achievement to her.
“The best #MothersDay gift I could give my late mom is to keep the promise I made when [we] laid her to rest, to spend the rest of my life trying to make her proud and to become the man she had always hoped I would become.”
