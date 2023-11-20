TshisaLIVE reached out to RiSA communications manager and Samas spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng for comment regarding Kelly's claims that the awards were rigged. He refuted her statements, saying their systems had proven to be credible for the past 29 years.
“If anyone at all has proof to substantiate the claim that the Samas are rigged, they should come forward so we can investigate,” said Mofokeng.
“Our systems have proven to have integrity and we use the best in the industry and we stand by those results. We don't look at radio play, we don't look at airtime, popularity, fame and the following. All we consider is the body that you present in front of us.
“For the record, the Samas would like to state that we celebrate the wins of Ntokozo Mbambo, and we are very proud of her achievements and we are very encouraged by the support we saw playing out on social media.”
WATCH | From homophobic remarks to claiming Samas are rigged – inside Kelly Khumalo’s rant
Journalist
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Kelly Khumalo went on a social media rampage after allegedly being snubbed at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMA29).
The singer's album From A God To A King had her nominated in the Best Afro-Pop Album and Female Artist of the Year categories, but she did not win either.
In a series of X posts, some of which she has deleted, Kelly claimed Ntokozo Mbambo did not deserve to take home the Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Contemporary Faith Album awards for her Lavish Worship album.
“Nontokozo naye uyazi numbers don't lie. Asimesabi [we are not scared of her]!” she wrote.
Image: Twitter/ Kelly Khumalo
“Arranged winnings! ... If you are going to sing, do it properly,” she wrote in another post.
Image: Twitter/ Kelly Khumalo
Kelly, who also stated that she didn't regret her comments about Ntokozo, went on to share a video saying that she did not fear anyone.
“I don't know, but I know. I asked this man why he didn't take my phone and he said he doesn't care, he said I must continue with my things. He doesn't care and I also don't care. Jesus doesn't care, even my ancestors don't care and we are not afraid of you.”
In another post, Kelly clapped back at an X user for calling her out during her rant with a homophobic comment.
“Sit down, aunty, the day you decide whether you're a man or a woman, then we can talk.”
She later apologised for her remark. “Ngonile [I messed up] with my homophobic remarks, ngiyaxolisa [I’m sorry], that was uncalled for.”
TshisaLIVE reached out to RiSA communications manager and Samas spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng for comment regarding Kelly's claims that the awards were rigged. He refuted her statements, saying their systems had proven to be credible for the past 29 years.
“If anyone at all has proof to substantiate the claim that the Samas are rigged, they should come forward so we can investigate,” said Mofokeng.
“Our systems have proven to have integrity and we use the best in the industry and we stand by those results. We don't look at radio play, we don't look at airtime, popularity, fame and the following. All we consider is the body that you present in front of us.
“For the record, the Samas would like to state that we celebrate the wins of Ntokozo Mbambo, and we are very proud of her achievements and we are very encouraged by the support we saw playing out on social media.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos