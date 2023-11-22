The death of Fake Gobela presenter Gogo Mathambo has sent shock waves through social media.
Moja Love said on Tuesday the media personality died after a short illness.
“His death comes as a huge loss to the channel as he was talented and passionate about making a difference in the community. Gogo Mathambo displayed a courageous spirit in exposing fake sangomas and gobelas and the injustices in that space. The channel sends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. His contribution will be hugely missed.”
Fans took to social media to pay tribute to the star.
“I knew Fake Gobela wouldn't end well, but I didn't expect death ... wild. May Gogo Mathambo's soul rest well,” wrote an X user.
Read some tributes below:
Tributes pour in for 'Moja Love' presenter Gogo Mathambo
