'I'm so blessed to have you back' — Tol A$$ Mo reunites with his wife Mome

02 December 2023
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Mome Mahlangu and Tol A$$ Mo rekindle their love.
Image: Instagram/ Tol Ass Mo

After weeks of speculations sparked by a video of Mongezi “Tol A$$ Mo” Mahlangu and Mome being cosy, Tol A$$ Mo has confirmed he and his wife are back together.

The comedian took to his timeline to share an image of himself and the fitness enthusiast to announce the news.

“We have had so many ups and downs, but love conquers all. I'm blessed to have you back in my life. I'm truly grateful for God's mercy upon our marriage. Till death do us part forever and always love you.”

In late July, Tol A$$ Mo revealed during an interview on WAW: What A Week that he and Mome were headed for a divorce after 11 years of marriage.

“Mome and I are separated, we’re separated and are filing for a divorce. People grow and we grew apart. We went through many different struggles in our relationship. I was there for her and she was there for me and the most important thing is the respect between us.

“It hurts me because we have reached a point where things are just not working between us.”

It’s me that’s walking away fresh. It’s me because I am f**king traumatised. I’m traumatised by black women. Though Mome is not part of my trauma, but even when I was making love to my wife I would get flashbacks of this woman’s face in my mind.”

