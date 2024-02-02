Over the past six years Vusi Nova has been approached many times to give his fans a glimpse into his life, but declined. Now he is ready to share his story.
The singer is to launch his reality show Vusi Nova Unprovoked on March 2 on SABC1 where he will reveal his life when he is not on stage.
The show will feature his family members and friends, including Somizi Mhlongo, Moshe Ndiki, Mihlali Ndamase and 047 members from his record label.
“I am extremely private and I give a lot of myself through my music. I always told myself I would go this route. And there are people who have always been curious about my life and what I do off stage, so I decided, let me let people in a bit because people have been curious,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“People have been curious and people want to know. I came to a point where I'm just, like, let me give them a bit of me. Nothing is scripted. It's pure reality and that's why I went with 'Unprovoked', because it was a conscious decision to open up.
“Just by this, people get to understand the sort of person I am, which is quite scary as well. People know me as a lover boy. The scary part for me is people are now going to sort of understand who I really am.”
Listen to the conversation here:
LISTEN | 'Nothing is scripted' — Vusi Nova on his reality show, upcoming album and tribute song to Zahara
'People have been curious and want to know. I'm just, like, let me give them a bit of me'
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Over the past six years Vusi Nova has been approached many times to give his fans a glimpse into his life, but declined. Now he is ready to share his story.
The singer is to launch his reality show Vusi Nova Unprovoked on March 2 on SABC1 where he will reveal his life when he is not on stage.
The show will feature his family members and friends, including Somizi Mhlongo, Moshe Ndiki, Mihlali Ndamase and 047 members from his record label.
“I am extremely private and I give a lot of myself through my music. I always told myself I would go this route. And there are people who have always been curious about my life and what I do off stage, so I decided, let me let people in a bit because people have been curious,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“People have been curious and people want to know. I came to a point where I'm just, like, let me give them a bit of me. Nothing is scripted. It's pure reality and that's why I went with 'Unprovoked', because it was a conscious decision to open up.
“Just by this, people get to understand the sort of person I am, which is quite scary as well. People know me as a lover boy. The scary part for me is people are now going to sort of understand who I really am.”
Listen to the conversation here:
Vusi has exciting plans for 2024.
When he started his career in the music scene, the Thandiwe hitmaker gained a cult following for his RNB and Afro-soul songs and later ventured into other genres, showing his diversity.
He is now gearing up to release an album titled Full Circle, which he says will give his fans what they love him for.
“I write about things I go through, which makes the writing process easier, but at the same time it's draining, but it's my way of healing myself.”
He has a tribute song dedicated to his late friend, award-winning Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana, who died on December 11.
“There is a song I did called Zahara; it's one of those songs that will send people into tears because I'm pouring out what I was feeling.”
Vusi said he and Zahara's family were closer now and they recently gifted him with the late star's guitars.
“I never thought we'd face something like this. To find myself in a space where Bulelwa is no longer here has been hectic. It's still something I'm trying to wrap my head around. I found myself in a space where I was, like, let me share.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos