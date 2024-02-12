×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

IN PICS | Inside Shona Ferguson's tombstone unveiling

A glimpse into a celebration of the actor's legacy.

12 February 2024
TshisaLIVE
Entertainment
A glimpse into the tombstone unveiling of Shona Ferguson.
A glimpse into the tombstone unveiling of Shona Ferguson.
Image: Instagram/ Nono Events

Nearly three years after actor Shona Ferguson died, his widow Connie Ferguson, close family members, friends and colleagues gathered for his tombstone unveiling.

Shona died on July 30 2021 after succumbing to Covid-related complications. He was laid to rest on August 4 at the Fourways cemetery in Johannesburg.

Guests donned white when honouring his life and sharing fond memories of the late star. Singer Bondo serenaded the crowd with a song dedicated to Connie.

Shona’s tombstone resembled the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars, in celebration of his legacy in showbiz.

See the snaps below:

subscribe

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech