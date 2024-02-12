IN PICS | Inside Shona Ferguson's tombstone unveiling

Nearly three years after actor Shona Ferguson died, his widow Connie Ferguson, close family members, friends and colleagues gathered for his tombstone unveiling.

Shona died on July 30 2021 after succumbing to Covid-related complications. He was laid to rest on August 4 at the Fourways cemetery in Johannesburg.

Guests donned white when honouring his life and sharing fond memories of the late star. Singer Bondo serenaded the crowd with a song dedicated to Connie.

Shona’s tombstone resembled the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars, in celebration of his legacy in showbiz.

See the snaps below: