Natasha and Thembinkosi's relationship went public when pictures of them together on holiday went viral on social media.
Natasha confirmed during an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill that though she preferred not to speak much about her relationship, she was happily in love.
“I'm very happy. I'm treated well, thank you babe. We see each other past our professions. It's just human, I've connected with his soul,” she said.
The two later welcomed their first baby together but have kept their lives private.
Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch call it quits
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Natasha Thahane
Natasha Thahane has announced her relationship with the father of her baby, soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch, has ended.
The actress took to her timeline on Monday to reveal the news: “Thembinkosi Lorch and I have mutually decided to part ways romantically. Despite the change in our relationship, we will remain friends and co-parents. I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life. #NewBeginnings.”
Natasha and Thembinkosi's relationship went public when pictures of them together on holiday went viral on social media.
Natasha confirmed during an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill that though she preferred not to speak much about her relationship, she was happily in love.
“I'm very happy. I'm treated well, thank you babe. We see each other past our professions. It's just human, I've connected with his soul,” she said.
The two later welcomed their first baby together but have kept their lives private.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos