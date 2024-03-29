Entertainment

FULL LIST | Tyla bags six nominations at Metro FM Music Awards

29 March 2024
TshisaLIVE
Entertainment
Tyla's hit song 'Water' leads with six nominations at the Metro FM awards.
Image: John Phillips

After receiving 1,700 entries for the various categories, the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominations have been revealed. 

Internationally acclaimed singer and Grammy Award winner Tyla leads with six nominations for the song Water. 

She is nominated in the categories of Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge and Artist of the Year. 

Below is the full list of nominees:

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

  • Ntokozo Mbambo — Lavish Worship
  • Jumbo — Siyabonga
  • Hle — Take Heart

BEST JAZZ ALBUM

  • Amandla Freedom Ensemble — Oratorio Of A Forgotten Youth
  • Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane — Izibongo
  • Mbuso Khoza — Ifa Lomkhono
  • Bokani Dyer — Radio Sechaba
  • Vusi Mahlasela — Umoya: Embracing The Human Spirit

BEST PRODUCED ALBUM

  • De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef — Sgudi Snyc
  • Dlala Thukzin — Permanent Music 3
  • Inkabi Zezwe — Ukhamba
  • Kabza De Small & Mthunzi — Isimo
  • Kelvin Momo — Kurhula

BEST COLLABORATION

  • DJ Kent — Horns in the Sun (Thakzin remix) ft Thakzin, Brenden Praise, Mo T & Morda
  • Kabza De Small & Mthunzi — Imithandazo ft DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine & Umthakathi Kush
  • Inkabi Zezwe — Umbayimbayi
  • Tyler ICU — Mnike ft Tumelo ZA, DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, CeekaRSA & Tyrondee
  • Mellow & Sleazy — Imnandi Lento ft Tman Xpress, SjavasDaDj & TitoM

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Oscar Mbo & KG Smallz (Mhaw keys remix)Yes God ft Dearson, Morda & Mhaw keys 
  • DJ Kent — Horns in the Sun (Thakzin remix) ft MoT, Brenden Praise, Morda & Thakzin
  • Kamo Mphela — Dalie ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison
  • Tyla — Water
  • Kabza De Small & Mthunzi — Imithandazo ft DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alkaline & Umthakathi Kush
  • Dlala Thukzin — iPlan ft Zaba & Sykes
  • Tyler ICU — Mnike ft DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, CeekaRSA & Tyrondee
  • Bassie & Aymos — Izenzo ft T-Man SA
  • De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef — Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela
  • DJ Stokie — Masithokoze ft Eemoh

 ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Tyla
  • Oscar Mbo
  • Tyler ICU
  • Morda
  • Lwah Ndlunkulu

BEST VIRAL CHALLENGE

  • Tyler ICU — Mnike ft Tumelo ZA, DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, CeekaRSA & Tyrondee
  • Tyla — Water
  • Kamo Mphela — Dalie ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison
  • TitoM & Yuppe — Tshwala Bam ft S.N.E & EeQue
  • Tebza De DJ — Ka Valungu ft DJ Nomza The King

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • Harry Cane
  • Nontokozo Mkhize
  • Sykes
  • Robin Fassie
  • Shakes & Les

BEST DUO/GROUP

  • De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef
  • Inkabi Zezwe
  • Mellow & Sleazy
  • Tito M & Yuppe
  • Thee Legacy

BEST DANCE

  • DJ Kent — Horns in the Sun (Thakzin remix) ft MoT, Brenden Praise, Morda & Thakzin
  • Dlala Thukzin — iPlan ft Zaba & Sykes
  • Heavy-K — Ulele ft Samthing Soweto, Thakzin & Professor
  • Morda — Burning Bush ft Thakzin & Ihhashi Elimhlophe
  • Zakes Bantwini — Mama Thula ft Skye Wanda, Thakzin & Suffocate SA

BEST KWAITO/GQOM

  • DJ Kotin — Hello ft Big Nuz, Mshayi & Mr Thela
  • DJ Lag & Mr Nation Thingz — Hade Boss ft KC Driller
  • Sykes — Sisestyleni Babies ft Skillz & RudeBoyz

BEST HIP HOP

  • Cassper Nyovest — 018 ft Maglera Doe Boy
  • Nasty C — Prosper In Peace ft Benny The Butcher
  • Khuli Chana — Khuliyano
  • Da LES — Solo ft Manu World Star, Gemini Major & Navio
  • A-Reece — Ving Rhames

 BEST AFRICAN POP

  • Inkabi Zezwe — Ukhamba
  • Lwa Ndlunkulu — Imizwa
  • Nomfundo Moh — Ugcobo
  • Zonke — Embo
  • Bongeziwe Mabandla — Amaxesha

BEST AMAPIANO

  • De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef — Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela
  • Mellow & Sleazy — Imnandi Lento ft Tman Xpress, SjavasDaDj & TitoM
  • Kabza De Small & Mthunzi — Imithandazo ft DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine & Umthakathi Kush
  • Tyler ICU — Mnike ft Tumelo ZA, DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, CeekaRSA & Tyrondee
  • DJ Stokie — Awukhuzeki ft Omit ST, Sobzeen & Zee_nhle

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

  • De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef — Sgudi Snyc ft Eemoh & Sipho Magudulela
  • Tyla — Water
  • Kamo Mphela — Dalie ft Baby S.O.N, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison
  • Mthandazo Gatya — IN 2 U
  • Bassie & Aymos — Izenzo ft T-Man SA

 BEST MALE

  • Aymos
  • De Mthuda
  • Kelvin Momo
  • Morda
  • Kabza De Small

BEST STYLED

  • Zakes Bantwini
  • Morda
  • Dbn Gogo
  • Musa Keys
  • Oscar Mbo

BEST R&B

  • Filah Lah Lah — Call Me
  • Nanette & Blxckie — Talk 2 Me ft BGRZ
  • Tyla — Water
  • Mthandazo Gatya — IN 2 U
  • Nontokozo Mkhize — Lu Strong ft Nomfundo Moh

BEST FEMALE

  • Kamo Mphela
  • Ntokozo Mbambo
  • Tyla
  • Makhadzi
  • Lwah Ndlunkulu

 

