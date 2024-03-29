FULL LIST | Tyla bags six nominations at Metro FM Music Awards

After receiving 1,700 entries for the various categories, the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominations have been revealed.
Internationally acclaimed singer and Grammy Award winner Tyla leads with six nominations for the song Water.
She is nominated in the categories of Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge and Artist of the Year.
Below is the full list of nominees:
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
- Ntokozo Mbambo — Lavish Worship
- Jumbo — Siyabonga
- Hle — Take Heart
BEST JAZZ ALBUM
- Amandla Freedom Ensemble — Oratorio Of A Forgotten Youth
- Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane — Izibongo
- Mbuso Khoza — Ifa Lomkhono
- Bokani Dyer — Radio Sechaba
- Vusi Mahlasela — Umoya: Embracing The Human Spirit
BEST PRODUCED ALBUM
- De Mthuda & Da Muziqal Chef — Sgudi Snyc
- Dlala Thukzin — Permanent Music 3
- Inkabi Zezwe — Ukhamba
- Kabza De Small & Mthunzi — Isimo
- Kelvin Momo — Kurhula
