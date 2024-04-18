'This role has stretched me' — Siyabonga Thwala to star in new Showmax series 'Empini'

Renowned thespian Siyabonga Thwala is to star in the new action-drama series Empini.
The 52-episode series will premiere on May 23 on Showmax. It is set in the dangerous world of the private VIP security industry.
Siyabonga, popular for his stint on Isibaya and The River, plays the role of Khaya Bhodoza, a prominent businessman and politician.
“I've played many roles in my career but I am particularly excited about my role in Empini as it will showcase my many facets as a performer. This role has stretched me tremendously, mentally and physically.”
Siyabonga said Empini would not just be another show but a production that will showcase the high-quality content local productions offer.
“From the cast to the crew, every person on set has shown so much passion and drive in ensuring Empini is viewed as a production of a high quality. It is a project I pride myself on being a part of.”
