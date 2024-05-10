The Mkhondo-born singer, who has been in the industry for almost a decade, told TshisaLIVE she has performed throughout the country, the Sadc region and in Mississippi in the US.
“I feel it's time to nurture the talent of the youth in South Africa. The discipline that comes with the art form is my biggest motivator. I love co-ordinated activities such as choir, I was also motivated by those who were ahead of me in the school choir,” she said.
Nomusa has performed at the Kuhle Kwethu Music festival, which is a tribute to one of South Africa's greatest composers,
“I was part of the project for three consecutive years, 2020-2022. I also sang the role of Adina in an opera, L'elisir d'amore (The elixir of love). I was also part of the 10 best South African sopranos.”
'It's time to nurture the talent of the youth in SA' — opera singer Nomusa Yende wants to empower youth
Image: Supplied
Opera singer Nomusa Yende plans to train aspiring singers in choral music.
The Mkhondo-born singer, who has been in the industry for almost a decade, told TshisaLIVE she has performed throughout the country, the Sadc region and in Mississippi in the US.
“I feel it's time to nurture the talent of the youth in South Africa. The discipline that comes with the art form is my biggest motivator. I love co-ordinated activities such as choir, I was also motivated by those who were ahead of me in the school choir,” she said.
Nomusa has performed at the Kuhle Kwethu Music festival, which is a tribute to one of South Africa's greatest composers,
“I was part of the project for three consecutive years, 2020-2022. I also sang the role of Adina in an opera, L'elisir d'amore (The elixir of love). I was also part of the 10 best South African sopranos.”
Mthatha braces for Joyous Celebration
Nomusa was among the group that took part at Durban Playhouse under Sibongile Mngoma.
When asked what inspired her to train singers, Nomusa said, “It was not necessarily a decision, it comes naturally when you have a teaching spirit, as well as the ability to transmit information to the next person. Before you know it, you then discover how passionate you really are about the craft, it's a beautiful experience overall.”
Nomusa hopes to grace the international stage again.
“Whether performance or opera singing competition, that is what I am preparing myself for.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos