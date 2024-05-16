Metro FM award-winning DJ Kotin says he's lost R3m in his restaurant business over the years.
Real name Siyabonga Zikode, DJ Kotin has been running African cuisine restaurant Nkonzo Kitchen in Durban since 2017.
He claims some his waiters have been stealing money from his cash register. This week word on the street is DJ Kotin has given his waiters the boot over missing funds.
DJ Kotin said on his timeline three waiters are no longer working for him and advised customers to place their orders on new numbers he posted.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Kotin expressed his broken heart about the situation he faces at his business.
“For seven years I have been working with these people and not a day did I think something like this could happen. I didn't fire them but I gave ample time to come forward and make me understand the situation. I reached out to them by calling them, but I was sent from pillar to post with their excuses until I came to the conclusion that I should just let them be,” he said.
DJ Kotin claims he's lost R3m in his restaurant business over the years
'I believe in God and I know he is going to deal with them in a respective and regretful way'
Image: Supplied
Metro FM award-winning DJ Kotin says he's lost R3m in his restaurant business over the years.
Real name Siyabonga Zikode, DJ Kotin has been running African cuisine restaurant Nkonzo Kitchen in Durban since 2017.
He claims some his waiters have been stealing money from his cash register. This week word on the street is DJ Kotin has given his waiters the boot over missing funds.
DJ Kotin said on his timeline three waiters are no longer working for him and advised customers to place their orders on new numbers he posted.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Kotin expressed his broken heart about the situation he faces at his business.
“For seven years I have been working with these people and not a day did I think something like this could happen. I didn't fire them but I gave ample time to come forward and make me understand the situation. I reached out to them by calling them, but I was sent from pillar to post with their excuses until I came to the conclusion that I should just let them be,” he said.
Eskom suffers R7bn annual loss due to illegal connections in Gauteng
The Hello hitmaker said the waiters have been telling people not to buy food from his restaurant as they're going to open their own restaurant.
“The money lost is estimated at R3m over three years,” DJ Kotin said.
“Once they started telling my customers not to buy from Nkonzo Kitchen, they declared war on me. When I asked around I was told even the stock I'd buy for my shop, these waiters will take it for themselves. But that's not the issue, as I know food is food — people need to eat, I won't let my enemy starve. What pains me is they did me wrong while I was transparent with them.
“I heard they are opening their own restaurant. I don't know [if] they have a funder or use the money they stole from my business.”
Asked why he didn't open a case with police, he said: “I believe in God and I know he is going to deal with them in a respective and regretful way.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos