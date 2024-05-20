Dru Hill are set to headline the second annual All White Soul Sessions concert at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on September 7.
The American group from Baltimore, Maryland consisting of members Sisqo, Jazz, Nokio, Scola, Black and Smoke are known for their No 1 hits In My Bed, Never Make a Promise and How Deep Is Your Love.
“We are so excited to be coming to South Africa for the annual Soul Sessions concert. We cannot wait to have a good time with our South African fans. We will take the audience down memory lane with their favourite hits and will also perform music from our latest album,” said Sisqo.
Remoakantse Holdings director Thabiso “Skeelo” Mogashwa said the R&B group were the perfect fit for their soul sessions concert.
“We are thrilled to have Dru Hill taking centre stage at our second annual All White Soul Sessions concert, which has become the favourite event for soul music lovers. Deciding on who to feature for our event was a no-brainer. Dru Hill was the first choice,” he said.
Tickets are available from Ticketpro.
American soul and R&B group Dru Hill are coming to South Africa
Journalist
Image: X
Dru Hill are set to headline the second annual All White Soul Sessions concert at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on September 7.
The American group from Baltimore, Maryland consisting of members Sisqo, Jazz, Nokio, Scola, Black and Smoke are known for their No 1 hits In My Bed, Never Make a Promise and How Deep Is Your Love.
“We are so excited to be coming to South Africa for the annual Soul Sessions concert. We cannot wait to have a good time with our South African fans. We will take the audience down memory lane with their favourite hits and will also perform music from our latest album,” said Sisqo.
Remoakantse Holdings director Thabiso “Skeelo” Mogashwa said the R&B group were the perfect fit for their soul sessions concert.
“We are thrilled to have Dru Hill taking centre stage at our second annual All White Soul Sessions concert, which has become the favourite event for soul music lovers. Deciding on who to feature for our event was a no-brainer. Dru Hill was the first choice,” he said.
Tickets are available from Ticketpro.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos