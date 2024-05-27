Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana player Junior Khanye has bagged a reality TV show.
Junior is to star in Fixing The Game, to air in July on Mzansi Wethu.
He left Kaizer Chiefs more than a decade ago to become a soccer analyst.
Junior said he is grateful for the reality show opportunity.
“I thank God and my ancestors. When I was approached by Mzansi Wethu they saw an opportunity for me to educate the masses, children, people ... who've made mistakes in life,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“I'm humbled and excited. They could've approached Lucas Radebe or Benni McCarthy, they've achieved more than me, but for them choosing me showed there's something they saw in me. We [[are] about to finish shooting and it is a 14-episode show. It's a restoring show, it's about my life ... it's too deep.
“It has been three months shooting, my family is there as well. I was approached by a guy called Kopano ... he said I deserve a reality show, seeing I have [written] a book.
“I came up with the title of the show, Fixing The Game, which I knew would make people interested in what I've got to say, though the show isn't about football. The reason I started this show is to uplift the nation.
“It's not over until God says so, we must stop looking down on people.”
Two years ago Junior launched his book titled Ghetto Ninja about his life and last year he released his amapiano debut single Obrigado.
“I'm a life example that you can't put a man down. I'm doing a lot of things. I have [a] soccer academy where I train boys and take some for soccer trials to PSL teams in efforts to earn a spot in those teams.”
Junior Khanye bags reality TV show
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
