‘I’m a father and I need to put food on the table’ — actor Obed Baloyi falls on hard times

Obed Baloyi has fallen on hard times after Mzansi Magic's drama series DiepCity was canned.
The TV series, created by Black Brain Pictures, first aired in April 2021 but was cancelled in March 2023. .
Obed told TshisaLIVE DiepCity coming to an end was a big blow for him.
“It's bad, really bad, and I have all the time in the world now. I bump into people in the streets and they stop me to ask, 'When are you coming back? We want you, we miss you'. I know people miss me and I also miss being on TV. Acting is my life and I wonder what more should I do to prove to the producers that people want me.
“Nowadays I get projects as a side hustle just to survive because I'm a father and I need to put food on the table. Sometimes people tell me all this is happening because of the tribe I'm from. If I was Sotho, Zulu or Afrikaner it would've been better. It hurts what's happening to me, but those are people's views. I thank Mandla N and Martin Koboekae for always checking up on me and answering my calls because others no longer answer my calls.”
Obed said Mandla N called him after DiepCity was cancelled, to join him in recording a movie but the movie is yet to be released.
“My fans are my source of motivation. I've got fans everywhere in the country and I'm humble so fans get to interact with me. I want to go back to TV. I'm always hungry for performance.”
