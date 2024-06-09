Days after threatening on Instagram to take his own life Jesse “J Molley” Mollett has issued an apology to his followers who might have been distressed by the ordeal.
Shedding light on men's mental health awareness month, the rapper shared a video on his Instagram slamming claims of the incident being an attempt to get attention or promote his brand.
J Molley said he has been having “suicidal thoughts every single day since childhood” and was possessed by the thought of ending it all due to immense suffering when he went on social media recently.
“It's utterly vile and ignorant to accuse me of doing such a thing like that for a PR stunt, to get more likes. I have attempted suicide 200 times. I have been on the brink and I have been [nearly successful] about 14 times. Did I publicise that? No. This is the first incident where I publicised it,” he said.
“I don't kill myself for attention. I have never written a suicide letter in my life. When I commit suicide I do it because I want to die, so please stop with the false allegations [sic].”
Since the incident, J Molley has been seen all smiles in the studio with rapper Emtee working on new music.
“I'm a strong person, I get up, and I strive for greatness again. I have borderline personality disorder. We go from being extremely depressed to being extremely happy within minutes, hours.
“Do not mock a pain you haven't endured.
“Praise God that I am still here. I'm clearly here for a reason. I would have been dead long ago. So, I'm on a new journey with Christ to find out what that is.”
Watch the video below:
'I have attempted suicide 200 times' — J Molley opens up about his mental health struggles
