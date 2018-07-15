Small car, big heart, loads of class

There is no denying the current-generation Mini Cooper has grown in stature and morphed into a C-segment-sized car, and that’s before the towering Countryman is brought into the picture.

It is an inevitable evolution that most cars’ successors will be larger than their predecessors and laden with more technology than before.

Even with the swell in size, the three-door and five-door variants of the Mini Cooper still offer those corner-hugging antics of their predecessors should you push the performance envelope, but it is in refinement that the model has truly moved upstream.

We recently travelled to the Western Cape to take a closer look at the updated Mini Cooper models, which include new engine and transmission combinations, an extended range of standard features, newly designed headlights and rear lights, additional body finishes and the latest connectivity technology for convenience and infotainment.