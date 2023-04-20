SPOTLIGHT | ‘Celebrity Game Night’ returns; new movies out this winter; stream ‘Secrets of the Elephants’

This week’s episode of Spotlight offers a smorgasbord of new TV shows and movies that will keep you warm this winter, including the launch of a ground-breaking wildlife show.

The fourth season of Safta-award winning Celebrity Game Night is kicking off this week on E! Africa on DStv. Still hosted by Anele Mdoda and with returning team captains Jason Goliath and Ayanda Thabethe, South African audiences can look forward to a star-studded line-up, including Zozibini Tunzi, Amanda du-Pont, Thuli Phongolo and Zakes Bantwini, to name a few. Spotlight attended the screening of the first episode and interviewed Anele and the team, giving us a glimpse of the hilarity we can expect from this season.

We also attended the advance screening of musical drama Spinning Gold, now on at cinemas. Starring Jason Derulo and Wiz Khalifa, it features the early day of Casablanca Records, the indie music label that defined the sound of its era. In this week’s episode our presenter, Collette Prince, asks audiences what they thought of the movie.

Spotlight will help you chase away the coming winter blues as we give you a sneak peek at the hot new movies to look forward to including Joy Ride, Barbie and the much-anticipated DC action-adventure Blue Beetle, introducing a brand-new superhero based on the character Jaime Reyes.

National Geographic and Disney+ will showcase a powerful new four-part series, unlocking the fascinating world of a deeply complex and intelligent species in Secrets of the Elephants. Premiering on Earth Day, April 22, the series is available to binge on Nat Geo Wild and Disney+. Don’t miss next week’s Spotlight episode as we examine these animal’s rich emotional and cultural lives, including interviews with elephant behavioural experts.

