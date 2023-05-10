The flagship 2.0 TDI model offers a bit more driving muscle with 125kW and 405Nm of torque on tap. This is sent to either the rear or all four wheels — cue Volkswagen’s proven 4Motion all-wheel drive system — via a six-speed manual gearbox. Fuel consumption still measures in at 6.9l/100km (7.1l/100km for the all-wheel drive variant) while top speed increases to a claimed 180km/h. Both of these more potent variants offer additional specification over the base model, including 17-inch Combra alloy wheels, rear differential lock, trailer hitch, raised suspension and improved payload capacity of over 1.2 tonnes.
On all new Amarok Single Cab derivatives the load compartment width between the rear wheel arches measures 1,227mm — enough to accommodate a standard European pallet.
Customers can choose from eight distinctive exterior colours including Clear White, Midnight Black, Bright Blue, Light Grey, Dark Grey, Deep Red, Bright Beige and Mid Blue.
Pricing for the new Volkswagen Amarok Single Cab range is as follows:
2.0 TDI 110kW: R499,000
2.0 TDI 125kW: R575,000
2.0 TDI 125kW 4Motion: R646,000
Pricing includes a standard four-year/120,000km warranty and a six-year anti-corrosion warranty. The high-power 125kW variants include a three-year/60,000km service plan.
New Volkswagen Amarok Single Cab pricing announced
Motoring writer
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen on Wednesday confirmed that its all-new Amarok Single Cab bakkie range will be available to purchase at dealers around South Africa from the end of May 2023.
Designed to be a rugged everyday workhorse, the Amarok Single Cab will be available with a choice of two powerful yet agreeably efficient 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engines.
The entry-level 2.0 TDI model makes 110kW and 350Nm worth of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. Expect a claimed combined fuel consumption of 6.9l/100km and a maximum speed of 170km/h. A set of 16-inch steel wheels is fitted as standard, as is a full-size spare wheel, height-adjustable driver seat, LED headlights and driver, passenger, side and curtain airbags. Volkswagen has also included niceties such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (compatible with Bluetooth and wireless App-Connect), an eight-inch active-info display in the instrument cluster, electric folding side mirrors, a multi-function steering wheel and a front centre armrest.
Image: Supplied
The flagship 2.0 TDI model offers a bit more driving muscle with 125kW and 405Nm of torque on tap. This is sent to either the rear or all four wheels — cue Volkswagen’s proven 4Motion all-wheel drive system — via a six-speed manual gearbox. Fuel consumption still measures in at 6.9l/100km (7.1l/100km for the all-wheel drive variant) while top speed increases to a claimed 180km/h. Both of these more potent variants offer additional specification over the base model, including 17-inch Combra alloy wheels, rear differential lock, trailer hitch, raised suspension and improved payload capacity of over 1.2 tonnes.
On all new Amarok Single Cab derivatives the load compartment width between the rear wheel arches measures 1,227mm — enough to accommodate a standard European pallet.
Customers can choose from eight distinctive exterior colours including Clear White, Midnight Black, Bright Blue, Light Grey, Dark Grey, Deep Red, Bright Beige and Mid Blue.
Pricing for the new Volkswagen Amarok Single Cab range is as follows:
2.0 TDI 110kW: R499,000
2.0 TDI 125kW: R575,000
2.0 TDI 125kW 4Motion: R646,000
Pricing includes a standard four-year/120,000km warranty and a six-year anti-corrosion warranty. The high-power 125kW variants include a three-year/60,000km service plan.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos