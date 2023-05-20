The Classic Car Show 2023 will take place at the Nasrec Expo Centre on July 9, organiser Paulo Calisto says. It will be the 11th anniversary of the gathering and this year’s show promises to be one of the most spectacular yet.
The previous Classic Car Show at Nasrec in 2022 was well supported, and Calisto says he is planning for an even bigger influx of petrolheads this year.
“We’ve made new entrances for the owners of the older classic cars for this year’s show. Ever since I’ve started running this event, queues of cars have always been a challenge. So we have made gates 6, 7 and 8 the official entry portals for the older classic cars,” says Calisto.
“We have also increased the area for classics, and this has been necessary because the Japan vs Germany section has drawn more numbers.”
One of the delights of the show is that at each event, a contingent of cars never seen at previous shows turn up. This means even regular attendees will always have something new to see in terms of the rarity value of the collectable classic.
The other cool thing about the way the show is organised is that you have British classics rubbing door handles with American muscle cars fitted with modern-day 20-inch wheels. What this random vehicle placement achieves for spectators is that it draws you in to appreciate the individual beauty and value of every classic that shows up.
The Classic Car show is returning to Nasrec in July
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The show has demonstrated South Africa is blessed with one of the most diverse classic car parks in the world. In recent classic shows at Nasrec, rarities such as the Ford Taunus, a German version of the Cortina sold here in the 1960s, and the Opel GT were on show.
Other General Motors cars that graced the event included the Opel Manta, which resembled a scaled-down Chevrolet Camaro. British classics such as a special Riley 1.5 from the late 1950s and a Triumph GT6 in pristine condition were seen at the previous show.
The famous Japan vs Germany segment was developed to encourage younger drivers to the classic car movement. It has grown over the past few years, and attracts youngsters in Toyota RSis, Honda Civics and Volkswagen Golfs and Polos that are “slammed” to the pavement using special suspension systems.
BMW and Mercedes-Benz also form part of the German contingent, and BMW in particular has issued high-performance models over the years.
Expect a large number of cars on display, including supercars, hot rods, muscle cars and custom pickup trucks. Live music, food and drink, play areas for young children, helicopter rides and drifting at the Nasrec skid pan will also be available.
Doors opens at 8am to the public and the show runs until 4pm. Drivers of classic cars and Japan vs German examples are admitted free as exhibitors.
Prices are R100 for adults and R30 for children under 12 at the gate. Tickets are available from Computicket at R80 for adults and R20 for children under 12. Secure parking is available for spectators at R30.
