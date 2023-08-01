×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motoring

These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in July

Bakkie sales spike, but those of passenger cars plummet as interest rates stay the same

By Denis Droppa - 01 August 2023
Toyota ruled the sales charts again last month.
Toyota ruled the sales charts again last month.
Image: Supplied

South African new-vehicle sales posted a mixed picture last month, with a steep drop in passenger cars and a sharp increase for light commercials and bakkies.

According to figures released by motor industry body Naamsa, the passenger-car market, at 27,839 units, registered a decline of 9.7% compared with July 2022, while bakkies sold 12,666 units for a 32.6% gain.

The combined new-vehicle market, at 43,389 units, is 1.3% up from July 2022.

For the year to date, overall new-vehicle sales are up 4.4% compared with the first seven months of 2022.

Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said new-vehicle buyers are breathing a sigh of relief after the South African Reserve Bank paused interest rates at 8.25% in July, after 10 consecutive hike rates totalling 475 cumulative basis points since November 2021.

“The unchanged rates and improvements in inflation rates bode well for the car market as the second-largest household investment for many South African consumers, considering distressed borrowing patterns among households as debt service costs share of disposable income remain high at 8.4%, on average,” said Mabasa.

Toyota remained the country’s most popular brand last month, ahead of Volkswagen.

These were the top 15 brands in July:

Toyota — 10,812

Volkswagen — 5,797

Suzuki — 4,361

Hyundai — 2,878

Ford — 2,500

Nissan — 2,308

Haval — 2,030

Isuzu — 1,903

Renault — 1,707

Chery — 1,375

Kia — 1,372

Mahindra — 929

BMW — 883

Mercedes-Benz — 685

Daimler Truck — 423

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji