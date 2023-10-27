Redesigned design elements include a rear section with new motorsport-inspired side panels and air intakes, giving it a more dynamic look. The radiator trim gains a textured surface and the previously black-coloured “beak” fender is now painted in body colour.
BMW S1000 XR gets more power and improved ergonomics
Group motoring editor
Image: Supplied
The BMW S1000 XR is a touring motorcycle with superbike power and for 2023 the machine has been given more spring in its step as part of a midlife update.
The four-cylinder in-line engine, based on the S1000 RR superbike, gains 4kW to boost power output to 125kW at an unchanged engine speed of 11,000rpm. The maximum torque remains 114Nm at 9,250rpm.
Sporty riding performance is further improved with an optimised shift assistant pro that ensures higher precision when changing gears without using the clutch.
The spring strut has been optimised to provide a more comfortable ride in a sports bike that offers a long-distance-friendly upright seating posture and decent wind protection.
The bike also gains improved ergonomics, design tweaks and expanded standard features.
To provide more freedom of movement, especially during high-performance riding, the seat has been redesigned. It is raised 10mm to 850mm and the usable length and width has been increased, allowing for better adjustment of the seating position depending on riding conditions. Three different seat heights are available.
Image: Supplied
Redesigned design elements include a rear section with new motorsport-inspired side panels and air intakes, giving it a more dynamic look. The radiator trim gains a textured surface and the previously black-coloured “beak” fender is now painted in body colour.
New colour options are Blackstorm metallic, Gravityblue metallic and Lightwhite solid paint/Motorsport.
The expanded standard equipment list includes Headlight Pro, an adaptive turning light that provides additional safety during night-time rides. The package also includes daytime running lights.
Keyless Ride and a 12Ah capacity battery (replacing the previous 9Ah) are now standard features. Additionally, the new BMW S 1000 XR is equipped with a USB charging option as standard. Other updates include the option to equip the S1000 XR with an M GPS Laptrigger, and the availability of M Carbon wheels as a new optional extra.
As before the BMW S1000 XR is crammed with standard tech including riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, Dynamic Pro), ABS Pro, traction control, a slipper clutch and hill start control.
The new S1000 XR is scheduled to arrive in South Africa in the first quarter of 2024 at a price to be confirmed. The current model retails for R270,500.
