Motoring

10 of the best new commercial vehicles for under R400k

15 November 2023
Brenwin Naidu
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Super Carry is ant-like in stature, but can carry 750kg.
Image: Supplied

Your plans for 2024 might include starting a business. That would involve the right vehicular companion: a commercial vehicle of some variety. Earlier this year a leading provider of industry insights noted the average vehicle finance amount in the country was just under R400,000.

We decided to round-up a selection of pickups and panel vans you could have up to this price point.

Suzuki Super Carry 1.2

The term “no-frills” is loosely used in many cases. Not so when it comes to the cheapest offering here, the wheeled equivalent of the ant. The Super Carry weighs 850kg and has a payload of 750kg. It boasts absolutely nothing in terms of safety or convenience. But if you want to haul loads affordably, it is a good bet.

From: R177,900

Engine: 1.2l, four-cylinder, petrol

Power and torque: 59kW/104Nm

Transmission: Five-speed, manual

Safety: N/A

Convenience: N/A

Payload: 750kg

Nissan NP 200 needs no introduction.
Image: Supplied

Nissan NP200 1.6i Safety Pack

The sun will set on the NP200 next year. Nissan has no confirmed successor in the works. During its 16-year run, the little pickup has proven itself as a formidable worker, a mainstay for local businesses big and small.

From: R234,000

Engine: 1.6l, four-cylinder, petrol

Power and torque: 64kW/128Nm

Transmission: Five-speed, manual

Safety: ABS, dual front airbags

Convenience: Power steering

Payload: 800kg

The Suzuki Eeco carries a closed payload of 615kg.
Image: Supplied

Suzuki Eeco

Want the same basic virtues of the Super Carry, but with a closed loading area? The Eeco does the job, supported by the same engine as its pickup sibling. There is more in the way of kit, too, though the payload capacity is slightly less.

From: R205,900

Engine: 1.2l, four-cylinder, petrol

Power and torque: 59kW/104Nm

Transmission: Five-speed, manual

Safety: ABS, stability control, dual front airbags

Convenience: Air-conditioning, rear PDC

Payload: 615kg

You can pack a 350kg payload into the Kia Picanto 1.0 Street Runner.
Image: Supplied

Kia Picanto 1.0 Street Runner

The South Korean automaker seized a gap in the market, repurposing its popular A-segment hatchback for light commercial vehicle applications. Instead of a rear seat bench, you will find a partitioned cargo area.

From: R247,995

Engine: 1.0l, three-cylinder, petrol

Power and torque: 49kW/95Nm

Transmission: Five-speed, manual

Safety: ABS, dual front airbags

Convenience: Air-conditioning, power steering

Payload: 350kg

Mahindra offers the Pik Up in different guises.
Image: Supplied

Mahindra Pik Up dropside S4

Indian brand Mahindra has earned its reputation for making robust, durable workhorses. The long-standing Pik Up is available in dropside form, suited to heavy-duty tasks. In addition, you can order the model as a chassis cab.

From: R281,449 

Engine: 2.2l, four-cylinder, turbocharged-diesel

Power and torque: 103kW/320Nm

Transmission: Six-speed, manual

Safety: N/A

Convenience: Power steering

Payload: 1,195kg

The Hyundai Venue Cargo is a clever solution.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai Venue 1.2 Motion Cargo

Since it is based on a passenger car, expect the road manners of the Venue Cargo to be above-average in commercial vehicle terms. Replete with a host of niceties, there are certainly less pleasant places in which to spend hours on the road making deliveries.

From: R343,500

Engine: 1.5l, four-cylinder, petrol

Power and torque: 61kW/115Nm

Transmission: Five-speed, manual

Safety: ABS, dual front airbags

Convenience: Air-conditioning, power steering, on-board computer, infotainment, audio system, reverse camera, electric windows

Payload: 620kg

Toyota Hilux remains desirable in all forms.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Hilux 2.0 single-cab S

South Africans need no introduction to the Toyota Hilux. In any iteration, in any derivative, the model is highly sought-after. The S-grade model is geared towards the demands of business with black plastic bumpers, steel wheels and a basic interior.

From: R356,600

Engine: 2.0l, four-cylinder, petrol

Power and torque: 102kW/183Nm

Transmission: Five-speed, manual

Safety: ABS, EBA, dual front and driver knee airbag

Convenience: Power steering, electric windows

Payload: 1,115kg

JAC T6 is big on value.
Image: Supplied

JAC T6 2.8 TDi double-cab Lux

Yes, you can have a fully-equipped double-cab for under R400,000 in Mzansi. But not from the established players you might aspire to. Instead, Chinese firm JAC offers a taste of loftier pickup ambitions in its high-grade version of the T6. Manage your expectations and it could make for an interesting partner for leisure and work. No 4x4 or automatic, though.

From: R369,900

Engine: 2.8l, four-cylinder, turbocharged-diesel

Power and torque: 68kW/210Nm

Transmission: Five-speed, manual

Safety: ABS, dual front airbags

Convenience: Power steering, air-conditioning, electric windows, cruise control, audio system, reverse camera

Payload: 900kg

The H-100 can carry up to 1,335kg of cargo.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai H-100 2.6D dropside

The H-100 remains popular after nearly two decades in the country. Subtle revisions have not detracted from its core purpose as a simple, tough mover of loads. It is assembled locally in Benoni, east of Johannesburg. You should also look at the related Kia K2700.

From: R380,500

Engine: 2.6l, four-cylinder, diesel

Power and torque: 58kW/167Nm

Transmission: Five-speed, manual

Safety: N/A

Convenience: Power steering

Payload: 1,335kg

The Fiat Fiorino is best enjoyed with the 1.3l turbodiesel engine.
Image: Supplied

Fiat Fiorino 1.3 Multijet panel van SX

Fiat Professional is often forgotten in our market, with its range of underrated multipurpose vehicles. The Fiorino is a charming conveyance with a dollop of flair atop the standard van template. It is punchy and the frugal motor is praiseworthy.

From: R387,500

Engine: 1.3l, four-cylinder, turbocharged-diesel

Power and torque: 59kW/200Nm

Transmission: Five-speed, manual

Safety: ABS, traction control, stability control, dual front airbags

Convenience: Power steering, air-conditioning, electric windows

Payload: 610kg

