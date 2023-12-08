South Africans love the great outdoors. And they love their cars. The festive season is a time when both are brought together, the perfect time to embark on a long road trip or off-road adventure.
Transporting the family with all their gear in comfort on a road trip or to an off-the-beaten-track destination are these top-selling used adventure SUVs on AutoTrader priced between R800,000 and R1m.
“Budget constraints require many aspiring adventure SUV owners to explore the used car market. One of the biggest advantages of buying a used SUV is value for money. You’ll pay less and are likely to get more features,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Off-roading ability does not have to mean forgoing comfort and refinement. Take the plush but robust Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. This large, legendary 4x4 is a luxurious bundu basher and sophisticated on-road cruiser. With its two tanks housing 150l of fuel, you can disappear into the bush and not have to worry about fuel stops for this reliable and masterful off-roader. Bank on an average price of R910,861 for a three-year-old Prado, with an average odometer reading of 54,378km.
Three used adventure SUVs ready for your next family road trip
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Ford Everest
Equally suited to the streets of suburbia or rugged off-road tracks, the refined SA-built Ford Everest, like the Prado, also fits the needs of a large family. And it’s a competent towing vehicle. The 4x4 seven-seater SUV, which is offered with a 2.0l single or twin-turbocharged four-cylinder or 3.0l V6 engine (both diesel), bagged the Adventure SUV award in the 2023 SA Car of the Year competition. A nearly-new Everest (5,810km average mileage) sells on average for R902,762. This impressive adventure SUV ranks second in the sold stakes behind another SA-built, albeit smaller SUV frontrunner, the BMW X3.
Image: Supplied
Range Rover Sport
Aiming for head-turning adventures, the Range Rover Sport requires a bigger chunk of change even for an older model. Picking up a five-year-old model with a 90,741km average mileage comes with a price tag averaging R925,716. Also offering 4x4 ability, the luxury and sporty mid-size SUV boasts oodles of kerb appeal, and a lavishly appointed interior that includes figure-hugging leather seats and a plethora of features. The diverse range includes diesel and petrol variants with 2.0l, 3.0l V6 and 5.0l V8 engines.
