In a demonstration the CEO of vehicle armouring specialists SVI Engineering, Jaco de Kock, coolly pumps three rounds from a DM-4 AR 15 semi-automatic rifle into a vehicle’s reinforced rear windshield positioned 30m away inside a shooting range tunnel. His marksmanship, and the impenetrable glass, are remarkable.
Ford South Africa and SVI Engineering cemented their relationship in 2021, with the latter offering three levels of OEM-approved protection to the previous generation Ford Ranger models. With the new Ranger, the partnership continues and the one-tonners meet an updated Stopgun V3.0 security package without risk to the factory warranty.
Fitted at SVI’s Bashewa workshop in Pretoria East, all Ford Ranger body styles — single-, super- and double-cab — are accommodated.
The B6 Stopgun V3.0 is the entry-level and visible armour that affords protection against ammunition fired from assault rifles up to 7.62x51mm, such as the R1, R5 and AK47. It is aimed at industries such as mining and high-value goods in transit. Upgrades from the previous Stopgun V2.0 kit are 38mm-thick armoured glass and steel armour, complete with gun ports fitted behind the side windows.
The B6-level armour offers all-round glazing for the occupants. The weight penalty is 650kg, but the single cab I drove fitted with this package didn’t feel sluggish, nor did it swing like a pendulum in the corners.
The B6 Stopgun V3.0 security option can be installed in only three weeks and is available on all Ford Ranger models except the Raptor model owing to its bespoke Fox suspension set-up.
New Ford Ranger bakkie available with factory-approved SVI armouring
Kits can be financed through dealerships
Senior Motoring Correspondent
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
Moving up, there is a top-range B6 Discreet package that hides all the evidence of V3.0 Stopgun fortification.
The mid-tier B4 level is also discreet and introduces 21mm armoured glass and lightweight, bullet-resistant Kevlar sheets inside the panels. Aimed as an anti-hijack solution, it adds a maximum of 280kg to the vehicle and offers protection from handguns up to .44 Magnum calibre.
Unlike the B6 level, the lighter B4 can be adopted for the Ranger Raptor, and Discreet packages take up to three months to assemble.
All armoured Ranger models are available to order directly from Ford dealerships around the country. The complete package, including the purchase price of the base vehicle and the cost of the armour selected, can be financed via Ford SA. Optional extras include roof and floor armour, run-flat rings for the tyres and a public announcement system.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
“We consider armoured vehicle protection as a crucial step into a potentially life-saving sector,” said Dale Reid, product brand manager of Ford SA.
“We have already demonstrated this with the previous Ranger’s armoured protection and are able to show our ongoing commitment by offering this level of ballistic protection on our latest Ranger. This can be done without compromising the Ranger’s warranty or Ford Protect service plan.”
Pricing excludes VAT and excludes the purchase price of the base vehicle:
