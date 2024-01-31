Bartmann also confirmed that about 30% of stolen and hijacked vehicles were taken across the border into neighbouring countries.
These are the seven most hijacked vehicles in South Africa
Fidelity Services Group expects spike in hijackings after relatively quiet festive season
The demand for Toyotas, Volkswagens, Fords and Nissans remains high on the black market, with vehicle hijackings largely a business driven by demand and supply.
So says Fidelity Services Group, which has released a list of the seven most high-risk models for hijacks in South Africa. They are:
Hijackers typically hijack utility vehicles and trucks for the cargo, the security solutions company said.
“Most hijackings target victims at, or close to, their residences and/or places of work,” said CEO Wahl Bartmann.
“A recent trend was identified in which the hijackers kidnapped the victims to assist with the location of the tracking device and to delay the reporting of the incident.”
Bartmann also confirmed that about 30% of stolen and hijacked vehicles were taken across the border into neighbouring countries.
While vehicle hijackings are increasing, the group had not experienced particular spikes in the number of vehicle hijackings nationally over the festive season.
“However, we are gearing up as the available data indicates a spike in hijackings may occur from January and February,” said Bartmann.
To help prevent being hijacked, he advised motorists to always be aware of their surroundings and look out for vehicles that may be following them. If they suspect they are being followed, they should drive to the nearest police station or at least to a busy centre where there are other people around.
“Do not offer resistance during a hijacking. Remember perpetrators are always armed and would not hesitate to fire when confronted. Additional perpetrators may stand out of view and fire should you fight back,” Bartmann warned.
“A hijacking can happen at any place and at any time. The best response is to be alert and aware of suspicious activity near you.”
