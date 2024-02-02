Late Queen Elizabeth II’s Range Rover on sale for R5.3m

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s Land Rover Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography LWB is available to buy for £224,850 (about R5.3m) on the UK automotive marketplace PistonHeads.com.
The car was commissioned by the royal household in March 2016 and was used to chauffeur the late queen and Duke of Edinburgh to and from high-profile events.
The royal Range Rover also played a starring role during Barack Obama’s state visit to the UK in 2016, with photographs showing the former US president and First Lady Michelle Obama being escorted into the back of the car.
Several modifications were made by the Land Rover Workshop in Gaydon to fit the royal household’s requirements, including side steps and a police siren. These have since been removed for homologation purposes, though a set of grab handles the queen requested on many of her cars, along with a warning label for the police siren, are included in the sale as mementos of its time at the royal household.
The SDV8 Autobiography LWB is finished in metallic blue with a cream leather interior. Dignitaries in the rear benefit from extra legroom courtesy of the extended wheelbase, while the rear headrest screens, which were removed while in service, have been reinstated for the new owner.
It is powered by a 4.4l twin-turbocharged diesel V8 with 250kW of power, which is sent to all-four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The car has been listed on PistonHeads.com by Bramley Motors and is offered with 29,000km on the clock, 4,100km of which were covered while under royal ownership. Included in the sale are its original number plates — OU16 XVH — as seen on the car during Royal events.
Matt Bird, deputy editor of PistonHeads, said: “This would have been one of the final vehicles specified by Her Majesty. That it remains with some of those features intact is lovely to see. Knowing the vehicle was used for the Obamas on a state visit only furthers the appeal.”
Image: Supplied
