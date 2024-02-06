The AA on Monday warned Mzansi's motorists to brace for fuel price hikes on Wednesday based on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund. This on the back of significant cuts experienced over the past few months.
The department of mineral resources and energy has confirmed the price increases to be implemented, and in the case of petrol and diesel they are higher than initially expected.
Thanks to rising international oil prices and a weakening rand, both grades of petrol (93 and 95 ULP) will increase by 75c/litre at midnight on February 6.
The wholesale price of high-sulphur 0.05% diesel will be raised by 73c/l, with low-sulphur 0.005% diesel following suit at 70c/l. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will increase by 53c/l.
From Wednesday, this is what South African motorists will pay for their fuel of choice:
Inland:
- 93-unleaded — R22.92;
- 95-unleaded — R23.24;
- Diesel 0.05% — R21.36 (wholesale); and
- Diesel 0.005% — R21.43 (wholesale).
Coast:
- 95-unleaded — R22.52;
- Diesel 0.05% — R20.64 (wholesale); and
- Diesel 0.005% — R20.72 (wholesale).
Fuel price increases — what you will pay from midnight tonight
Image: jarun/123rf
