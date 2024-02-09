The 2024 Car of the Year (COTY) committee on Friday named the finalists for this year's competition.
Hosted by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ), the 38th running of this prestigious event is again sponsored by Old Mutual Insure.
The COTY validation committee selects vehicles, assessing eligibility against the rules stipulating that only new model ranges and not a new derivative of an existing model range qualify for entry. The only exception is a sports derivative of an existing model range, which is eligible to compete in the coveted Performance category.
For the 2024 competition, more than 80 vehicles were evaluated, with 30 meeting stringent entry criteria. SAGMJ members cast their votes, elevating 25 to semifinalists in December last year. This list has now been whittled down to 18 final contenders.
“Congratulations to the finalists selected from the highly competitive semifinalist group in all eight COTY categories,” said Mabuyane Mabuza, chairperson of the 2023 and 2024 COTY committee and vice-chairperson of the SAGMJ.
South African 2024 Car of the Year finalists announced
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“Rapid technological advances intensify the annual competition, with innovative features becoming commonplace, even in entry-level vehicles, showcasing the evolution of automotive technology.”
In early March, the competition enters the testing phase at Zwartkops Raceway, where the juror group assesses the vehicles. Subsequently, the final scoring round incorporates data from Lightstone Auto, using automated scoring based on market segment sales volumes and spec-adjusted competitor pricing.
“The culmination of the COTY competition is its most thrilling phase. Using their expertise and experience, jurors meticulously evaluate every aspect of the cars. Their discernment determines the crème de la crème that caters to diverse market needs and elevates local mobility standards,” said Mabuza.
The 18 finalists representing the eight categories:
Budget and Compact
Compact Family
Family
Premium
Luxury
4x4 Double Cab
Adventure SUV
Performance
