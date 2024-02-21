Exclusive to the non-hybrid model, Ultra Luxury ups the ante with 64-hue ambient lighting, front seats with heating/ventilation/massage functionality, a heated steering wheel, Nappa leather upholstery and an electronically controlled front differential lock.
New GWM Tank 300 rolls into South Africa
Image: Supplied
The much-anticipated GWM Tank 300 has finally arrived in Mzansi. Built on a rugged ladder frame chassis and sporting angular exterior styling that borrows numerous cues from rival products such as the Jeep Wrangler, this Chinese mud-slinger offers strong off-road performance mixed with a high level of interior luxury and standard specification.
While exterior styling remains subjective, there’s no denying the Tank 300 stands out from the crowd with its ultra-aggressive front end characterised by a black three-blade radiator grille, home to a distinctive Tank logo. This feature is flanked by round LED headlamps dissected by LED daytime running lights. Lower down on the off-roader’s visage resides a narrow profile off-road front bumper with integrated LED fog lamps.
Image: Supplied
Viewed side-on you’ll notice sizeable fender extensions shrouding diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels shod with Michelin HEV SUV 265/60 tyres. These are complemented by running boards, door handles, side mirrors and functional roof rails all finished in black. Meanwhile, the rear packs a pair of square LED taillamp clusters, a full-size door-mounted spare wheel and an integrated tow bar mounting bracket with a 12V power plug. The luggage door is hydraulically assisted and spare wheel cover standard.
As mentioned before, the Tank 300 is designed to offer formidable off-road performance. All derivatives feature an advanced 4x4 drivetrain as standard. While non-hybrid models (coming to Mzansi in the next few weeks) are bolstered by an All-Terrain Driving System with Multi-Terrain Select, the flagship hybrid benefits from a unique all-time four-wheel drive system with intelligent electronic management and low range.
Image: Supplied
According to GWM, this system gives the driver full control of the vehicle responses in all terrains, with a choice between the following preset driving modes: Normal, Economic, Sport, Stone, Snow (for any slippery conditions), Sand and Low-Range 4x4 driving (4L).
All Tank 300 model derivatives feature an electronically controlled rear differential lock and two-part underbody protection as standard. 224mm of ground clearance is matched to a maximum wading depth of 700mm; an approach angle of 33º, departure angle of 34º and a ramp-over angle of 23.1º. The vehicle's maximum climb gradient is pegged at 70%.
Image: Supplied
Customers can also look forward to gizmos such crawl cruise control, “Tank Turn” and a 360º view camera with chassis view. The latter uses AI to project a near complete view of the terrain under the vehicle, as well as around it, to allow for more confident off-roading.
Non-hybrid Tank 300 models are powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 162kW at 5,500rpm and 380Nm from 1,800rpm to 3,600rpm. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission it sips a claimed 9.5l/100km on the combined cycle. The range-topping hybrid electric model is fitted with the same petrol engine boosted by a 78kW/268Nm electric motor. Combined power sits at a hearty 255kW and 648Nm of torque, while claimed fuel consumption is reduced to 8.4l/100km on the combined cycle. An iBooster Intelligent Braking System allows for energy regeneration during braking.
Image: Supplied
The Tank 300 is offered in two trim derivatives. Available on both non-hybrid and hybrid models, Super Luxury specification is more than generous and affords customers a long list of standard niceties including dual 12.3-inch LCD displays: one is dedicated to the touchscreen infotainment system while the other serves as a digital instrument cluster.
There's also seven-hue ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlamps and windscreen wipers, six-way electric seat adjustment for the driver and four-way for the passenger, sunroof, front and rear USB ports, inductive charging (hybrid model only), privacy glass and a 12V charging port conveniently located in the boot. Quilted synthetic leather upholstery is applied to the seats, door panels and multifunction steering wheel, which offers rake/reach adjustment and paddle shifters for the automatic transmission.
Image: Supplied
Exclusive to the non-hybrid model, Ultra Luxury ups the ante with 64-hue ambient lighting, front seats with heating/ventilation/massage functionality, a heated steering wheel, Nappa leather upholstery and an electronically controlled front differential lock.
All Tank 300 models come equipped with a comprehensive list of passive safety features including seven airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, a pre-crash seat belt system and an emergency escape latch in the luggage compartment. Active safety and driver assistance features come in the form of vehicle stability control, ABS brakes, traction control, roll movement intervention, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, front collision warning, lane keep and traffic jam assistance, lane departure warning, driver fatigue monitoring, emergency braking signal and second collision mitigation.
Pricing for the GWM Tank 300 range is as follows:
2.0T Super Luxury: R725,950 (Available Late Q1)
2.0T Ultra Luxury: R775,950 (Available Late Q1)
2.0T Hybrid Electric Super Luxury: R851,950
Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/75,000km service plan. The Hybrid Electric has an eight-year/150,000km hybrid drivetrain and battery warranty.
