Suzuki Jimny to be recalled in South Africa to rectify mechanical problem

Suzuki is recalling Jimnys from model year 2019 to organise a free replacement of a fuel pump which could cause the car to lose power.
“Due to a manufacturing defect, the fuel pump impeller may swell and cause the fuel pump to stop working,” the company said in a recall notice issued in Australia.
“If this occurs, the engine could stall resulting in a loss of power. A loss of power while driving increases the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users.”
Suzuki SA said some of the vehicles affected in the recall are in South Africa.
“Parts have been ordered from factory (air order), and once stock arrives, there will be a campaign for this batch of vehicles. Customers will be contacted directly by the dealer,” said Suzuki SA spokesperson Eileen Gengan.
The issue affected Jimnys from the 2019 model year but she could not say how many vehicles were being recalled.
