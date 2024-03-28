Up-to-the-minute technological advancement doesn’t necessarily carry a heavy price tag these days thanks to the Chinese car onslaught. The Omoda C5 290 GT on test is a Chery subsidiary and the perfect example.
Featuring an in-your-face diamond matrix grille, it’s separated from its cousins through a higher trim level such as gold Omoda lettering, a body kit with exaggerated front bumper, side skirts and a tailgate rear wing.
Split front headlight design, T-shaped daytime running lights and matrix LED tail light clusters finish things off while a set of gold 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 215/55 tyres is also available instead of the matt grey units of our test car.
It has a piano-black interior, an ultra-fast 50W wireless charging pad, powered leather seats, 360° camera, cruise control and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Family functionality is assured through ample head, leg and shoulder room, foldable rear seats and a powered tailgate. It’s also generous in space for loose oddments and connectivity to smart devices.
The 290 in its name denotes the Nm torque figure of the model. Power is 145kW, sharing the status of most powerful car in the segment with its Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max cousin.
As in the Tiggo, power is generated by a 1.6l turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine, representing a 30kW and 60Nm increase in poke over the “230” models. It’s fitted with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission and Omoda says it’ll sprint from standstill to 100km/h in 7.8 seconds.
ROAD TEST
REVIEW | Omoda C5 290 GT is a powerful choice in a competitive segment
Senior Motoring Correspondent
Image: Phuti Mpyane
Image: Denis Droppa
It’s a front-wheel drive configuration and on the open road the Omoda C5 GT is much nicer to drive languidly than excitedly. The delivery is vigorous once the turbo lag has passed and fuel consumption was 7.1l/100km, slightly higher than the 6.8l/100km claimed by the maker.
The Omoda C5 GT looks racy but the suspension is focused more on comfort than cornering ability. The ride is commendably cushy but it has noticeable pitch and heave through corners, also due to being higher off the ground.
Potential buyers will appreciate the tech fest of active cameras that provide a bird’s-eye view of the car on the screen while parking or turning at intersections. It also has folding mirrors and playful LED lights. In the grand scheme of automotive innovations these aren’t new to consumers of premium brands. Finding them at the C5 GT’s approachable price point is a cut-throat competitive edge.
The Omoda GT is not without foibles, one being the driver’s seating position. I could find my preferred position by adjusting the steering wheel high and the seat squab low but this hides a chunk of the instrument binnacle ahead of me. One morning the digital interface lost functionality only to return the next day and the active cruise control has inconsistencies in judging distances. At times it administers emergency braking when it should be linear retardation.
Aside from these low points, the Omoda C5 GT is a well-executed and funky-looking vehicle. It’s another poster child for the rapid evolvement of Chinese brands.
Being one of most powerful choices in a competitive segment and with shouty styling makes the Omoda C5 290 GT a rival to consider compared with fashionistas such as the Mini Cooper Countryman and Audi Q2 35TFSI S line, which cost R55,000 and R46,000 more, respectively.
Image: Phuti Mpyane
Tech specs
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
DRIVETRAIN
PERFORMANCE
STANDARD FEATURES
Electronic stability control, ABS brakes, six airbags, smart keyless entry with push button start, wireless smartphone charger, electrically adjustable front seats, artificial leather seats, electric windows, dual zone climate control, park distance cameras, power tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, sunroof, lane change blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control, LED daytime running lights, auto high beam control.
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Omoda C5 290 GT
Motor News star rating
The Competition
