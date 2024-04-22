The flagship Picanto EX Plus ups the ante with a smart key with push-button start/stop, an illuminated vanity mirror for the driver, automatic climate control, rear-park distance sensors, artificial leather upholstery and high-gloss trims on the centre fascia. On the outside, the EX Plus model gains LED rear combination lights and 15-inch alloy wheels.
New Kia Picanto lands in Mzansi: we have pricing and specs
Image: Supplied
The updated third-generation Kia Picanto has arrived in South Africa sporting fresh new exterior styling, revised exterior paint colours and other value-adding features.
This face-lifted model distinguishes itself from its predecessor with an updated iteration of Kia’s signature “tiger nose” grille, a redesigned front bumper, new headlamp clusters and a re-profiled bonnet. At the rear you will notice a new bumper design plus all-new taillights horizontally connected just beneath the rear windscreen.
Depending on the grade, three different wheel design options are available, ranging from 14-inch steel wheels with plastic covers to 14- and 15-inch alloy wheel options. Three new exterior colours are available: Sporty Blue, Smoke Blue and Adventurous Green metallic.
Image: Supplied
Three Picanto model derivatives are available from launch, starting with the base LX. Standard exterior features include body-coloured bumpers and trim for the electrically adjustable and heated side mirrors. Customers can also look forward to remote central locking, black cloth interior upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, leather-clad multifunction steering wheel, front/rear electric windows, manual air conditioning and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The latter also features a reverse camera with dynamic guidance lines.
The mid-tier Picanto EX cuts a more striking appearance thanks to the fitment of standard 14-inch alloy wheels and side repeater lamps incorporated into the electric folding side mirrors. Inside, a storage box is added between the two front seats, while the rear seats gain a rear occupant alert function. Further upgrades include a 4.2-inch Supervision TFT cluster, automatic headlights and two additional speakers (six up from four). Additional safety features include electronic stability control and hill-start assist.
The flagship Picanto EX Plus ups the ante with a smart key with push-button start/stop, an illuminated vanity mirror for the driver, automatic climate control, rear-park distance sensors, artificial leather upholstery and high-gloss trims on the centre fascia. On the outside, the EX Plus model gains LED rear combination lights and 15-inch alloy wheels.
The entry-level Picanto LX is powered by a 1.0l three-cylinder petrol engine making 49kW and 95Nm of torque. Picanto EX models are fitted with Kia's 1.25l four-cylinder petrol engine making a more substantial 62kW and 122Nm of torque. Both these powertrains can be paired with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.
Now available from Kia dealerships, pricing for the new Picanto line-up is:
1.0 LX Manual: R260,995
1.0 LX Auto: R278,995
1.2 EX Manual: R284,995
1.2 EX Auto: R302,995
1.2 EX Plus Manual: R307,995
1.2 EX Plus Auto: R325,995
Pricing includes an unlimited-kilometre/five-year warranty and two-year/30,000km service plan. A variety of plan extension options are available.
