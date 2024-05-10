Motoring

New Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Urban Editions land in South Africa

By Motoring Staff - 10 May 2024
The Q3 and Q3 Sportback Urban Editions ride on 18" alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

Audi on Friday announced its new Q3 Urban Edition and Q3 Sportback Urban Edition models are available in Mzansi.

Joining the Black Edition models launched earlier in the year, the Urban Editions are positioned between the Advanced and S line derivatives. Standard exterior features include 18" alloy wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof and an electric tailgate. The interior benefits from Audi parking aid plus, keyless entry/start and a reverse camera. 

Power is provided by the German carmaker's familiar 35 TFSI 110kW/250Nm 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine meshed to a seven-speed S tronic transmission. 

The Audi Q3 Urban Edition retails for R791,780, with its Sportback sibling coming in at R817,470. Both come standard with a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.

