Isuzu Trucks is celebrating 60 years of SA operations in 2024. The parent company is 90 years old, the local journey began in 1964 with the introduction of the Isuzu Elfin TKG 10 petrol-engine 1.5 tonne truck. The vision was to provide reliable, durable and innovative commercial vehicles to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the nation.
Milestones include securing the top spot in the cab-over-chassis market in the medium- and heavy-commercial-vehicle segments for 11 consecutive years, and advancements in environmental sustainability through Euro 5 models already available.
The company is also excited to announce that diesel dual fuel is now available as an option on 20 of its truck models. The system uses a D-gid control unit that determines the optimum mixture of diesel, air and gas needed under varying load conditions, adjusting the mixture in real time in response to engine feedback. Benefits include less noisy operation due to smoother combustion and a reduction in long-term running costs.
The recently introduced NPR 400 compressed natural gas model further expands the range of environmentally friendly vehicles.
“As we commemorate 60 years of Isuzu Trucks in SA, we extend our sincere gratitude to our customers, partners, and employees for their unwavering support and trust. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones and overcome challenges, and we remain committed to driving innovation, excellence, and sustainability in the years to come,” the company said.
Isuzu celebrates 60 years of trucks in SA
The Japanese brand has secured a good market share of the commercial business during this period
