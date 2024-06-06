The iconic Porsche Turbo scores a half-century

Succeeding the 996 model, which had controversial “runny egg” headlamps that were not universally admired, the 997 returned to the classic round “bug” lights of 911 tradition.
The sixth-generation 911 built between 2004 and 2013 introduced the company’s new PDK dual clutch automatic transmission as an alternative to the six-speed manual.
The 997 was faster, lighter and more fuel efficient than the outgoing versions, with improved handling.
It was the world’s first petrol-engine production car to feature turbochargers with variable turbine geometry that optimised power delivery across the rev range. The Turbo model’s 3.6l engine produced 353kW for performance figures of 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and a 310km/h top speed.
Power was distributed between the front and rear axles by a new Porsche Traction Management system, and Porsche Active Suspension Management provided sharp handling and a comfortable ride. The yellow 2007 model 997 I drove felt a lot more like a modern Porsche than the 993, with better refinement and superior ergonomics, though by today’s standards the PDK transmission felt a little slow and clunky.
Turbo and Porsche go together like peas and carrots, as Forrest Gump might have said.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the German sports car brand first using a snail-shaped turbine driven by exhaust gasses to force more air into an engine to deliver more power. That car was the 911 Turbo 3.0 of 1974, known to motoring nerds as the 930, and this 191kW car spawned a heritage that has grown beyond the mechanical device that creates the forced induction.
Even the electric Taycan Turbo today wears the moniker, which is no longer tied to the use of a physical exhaust turbocharger, which almost all petrol-engined Porsches now have. Instead the badge denotes high-performance Porsches whether they are powered by electricity or petrol.
To celebrate the Porsche Turbo half-century, I recently had the chance to drive an assortment of Zuffenhausen’s finest force-fed cars in and around the carmaker’s home in Stuttgart. They were beautifully preserved examples housed at the Porsche Museum located next door to the Porsche factory.
944 Turbo Cabriolet
Image: Denis Droppa
My first steed of the day was a 1991 model 944 Turbo Cabriolet, a rarity of which only 528 examples were built compared with the relatively mainstream 944 Turbo coupe that spawned more than 23,000 units.
The 944 was a “softer” and more approachable Porsche and the old car had an easy-shifting five-speed manual box with a light clutch, and delivered a fairly cushy ride. Its front-mounted 2.5l turbo engine produced 184kW, relatively tame by today’s sports car standards, but the 944 was capable of sweeping along the German autobahn at a scenery-blurring 260km/h and zipping from 0-100km/h in a respectable 6.9 seconds.
Porsche 911 Turbo (993)
Image: Denis Droppa
Next I drove a succession of turbocharged 911s, which were all characterised by wide bodies, extravagant rear wings, and air vents between doors and rear wheels.
Porsche originally planned the 911 Turbo as a limited-run series but the sales figures of the first generation 930 exceeded expectations — not surprising given that it could sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 5.4 seconds and top out at more than 250km/h — not bad for 1974.
The 993 edition I drove was produced between 1993 and 1998 as the fourth generation of the 911 and the last one with an air-cooled engine. The test car was a Turbo S model produced as part of a limited series of only 336 units. The rear-mounted 3.6l biturbo boxer engine delivered 331kW of power, making the car capable of a 300km/h top speed and a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.1 seconds — still blisteringly fast by today’s standards.
Image: Denis Droppa
The old car felt quite tractable as turbo lag during acceleration was reduced by replacing a single large turbocharger with two smaller ones, though maximum torque still came in at a relatively high 4,500rpm.
The car had all-wheel drive but no traction control and keeping the beast pinned to the tar was all up to the driver back in those days. That said, the 993 did feature a new multi-arm rear suspension that helped cure the dreaded lift-off oversteer that afflicted previous 911 models.
The 26-year-old model’s scattered ergonomics seemed as if buttons had been randomly thrown at the dashboard, and my legs were a little squashed under the non-adjustable steering wheel. Still, it was a thrilling ride, made more visceral by having to change gears manually with a six-speed shifter.
Porsche 911 Turbo (997)
Image: Denis Droppa
Porsche 911 Turbo (991)
Image: Denis Droppa
The seventh-generation 911 produced from 2011 to 2019 took driving dynamics to a new level with active rear-wheel steering that increased cornering agility and made the car more stable at high speeds. At speeds above 80km/h, the front and rear wheels steered in the same direction, while below 50km/h they steered in opposite directions.
Porsche tweaked the PDK to make even faster gear shifts and the engine featured a dynamic boost function that holds boost pressure when the accelerator is briefly released. The engine responds almost instantaneously when the throttle is pressed again.
The Turbo S version’s 3.8l engine delivered 412kW for performance figures of 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds and a 318km/h top speed. It had Porsche Active Aerodynamics with a three-stage front spoiler and an extendable rear wing. Driving dynamics were further improved by active anti-roll technology (PDCC).
Porsche 911 Turbo (992)
Image: Supplied
The current, eighth generation 911 was launched in 2020 with more muscular styling, and a larger active front spoiler and variable rear spoiler.
The Turbo and Turbo S models gained more power in their 3.8l boxer biturbo engines, allowing them to dip below the three-second 0-100km/h mark for the first time. Packing 478kW, the Turbo S blitzes the sprint in 2.7 seconds and runs to a 330km/h top speed.
The smooth-shifting PDK has been refined to a thing of almost telepathic swiftness.
Power is transferred to the road via mixed-size tyres with 20" rubber at the front and 21" at the rear.
The 911 Turbo has become larger, faster and more comfortable over the years and the latest iteration combines high performance with everyday usability better than ever. That famed rock-like torsional rigidity has improved with every generation too.
Image: Supplied
After the drive I asked other motoring journalists who shared the trip which car they would choose to drive home and most of them said the old dog, the 993. They were mildly surprised when I chose the latest-generation 992.
Viewed through rose-tinted glasses, one can understand the charismatic appeal and historical significance of the oldest car in the posse. The 993 is a living museum piece that delivers a charming drive and it was outrageously fast for its time. But it cannot stand up to the latest-generation 992 car, which is objectively better in every way without being sanitised.
Despite its superior performance, driveability, ergonomics and being slicker in every regard, it still has charisma by the turbo load. Porsche wouldn’t be doing its job if that wasn’t true.
