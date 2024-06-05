How Chinese bakkies are starting to gain ground on established players

Building on the strengths of the P-Series, GWM aims to release a more luxurious double cab in Mzansi soon.
Do you remember brands such as Meiya, GoNow, Foton and DFSK?
If not, you would be forgiven: these Chinese bakkie brands were probably best left forgotten.
With copycat styling (the DFSK and its fake BMW kidney grilles get an especially dishonourable mention), iffy build quality and short-lived local operations, offerings from these companies marked the early days of commercial vehicles from the red-flag country.
Great Wall Motors (GWM) set up shop in South Africa 16 years ago and saw better fortunes with its Steed range of workhorses.
The model was clearly inspired by the old Isuzu KB from a stylistic perspective. While technologically outmoded, the bakkie from China proved itself as an affordable and hardy grafter, though it earned a terrible zero-star safety rating in a 2020 round of Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa crash tests.
Image: Supplied
Disgraceful, but also in 2020, GWM launched what was easily a game-changer for the genre of Chinese alternatives in the hotly-contested pickup market.
It was not called the POER for our region, as it had been dubbed globally. The P-Series came to town and elevated expectations of what the company could produce in this ambit.
Yes, its 2.0l turbocharged diesel four-cylinder unit was deemed to be plagued by lag (the manual was a more flattering pick), but visually, in the equipment department and from a pricing perspective the P-Series proved compelling.
Image: Supplied
Building on the strengths of the P-Series, GWM aims to release a more luxurious double cab in Mzansi soon.
It is called the P500. “Bling” might be a dated term but that is the word that comes to mind when looking at the newcomer, with its aesthetic inspired by American pickups. There is also the tantalising prospect of a powerful hybrid set up.
A tailgate that opens like stable doors as well as nice to have features such as massaging seats could make the P500 a luxury bakkie par excellence. Imagine if they price it under the R1m mark.
More down to earth are the wares from JAC, most notably the T9 recently added to the portfolio.
JAC set up shop in South Africa in 2017 and in addition to double cabs it sells light and heavy trucks. The brand has more than 70 dealerships and claims there are more than 5,000 JAC vehicles on local roads.
We had a go in the T9 recently. From the outside, head-on, it is a terrifying looker, thanks to that menacing frontal grille arrangement. The rest of it looks conventional.
Image: Supplied
We were impressed by how swanky the cabin was. Diamond-pattern stitching, metallic trimmings and a high-definition infotainment system were among the highlights. It even has a sunroof, unusual for a double cab.
But the JAC T9 did not seem to be a case of superficial gadgetry and features. Cabin insulation, for example, appeared to be of a good standard.
Output from the 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor is 125kW and 410Nm. Coupled to a smooth shifting eight-speed, the T9 is an agreeable companion.
Pricing kicks off at R549,900 for the 4x2 Lux while the range-topping Super Lux 4x4 goes for R659,900. Exceptional value considering what mainstream rivals go for.
The standard JAC Motors warranty and service plan is five-year/100,000km.
Image: Supplied
Earlier this year a new player named LDV joined the local market, spearheaded by the T60 double cab. All models in the range are powered by four-cylinder diesel units displacing 1,996cc.
The base Elite model (R480,000) uses a single turbocharger and is good for 120kW/375Nm. The range-topping model for R790,000 is twin-turbocharged and packs 160kW/500Nm.
A five-year/200,000km mechanical warranty and a five-year/100,000km service plan are included.
The T60 looks contemporary and has respectable credentials on paper, but we still need to test it to deliver a proper opinion.
Foton hopes to enjoy better fortunes in 2024 with a relaunch on the cards.
Image: Supplied
It will revive the Tunland moniker for its new range of pickups. The Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) group is backing the local operations of Foton.
Expect a full report on their plans once we attend the market re-entry launch on June 20.
While Chinese bakkie brands are probably not going to give the top-selling players sleepless nights, progress in the camp is not to be sneezed at.
Developments by brands hailing from China have been fascinating to watch over the past five years.
With bakkies accounting for considerable volumes in our market, it will be interesting to see how these newcomers fight to win hearts and wallets of loyal Mzansi shoppers, who might be willing to consider putting brand allegiance aside in favour of superior value.
