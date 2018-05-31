Hope Alive aims to improve the lives of the Ducats community
When Pastor Mfundo Gwarube realised how desperate the need was for improving living conditions in the Ducats community, he and his wife Noxolo founded the non-profit organisation Hope Alive. The East London couple are also the founders of Living Stones Christian Centre, which is currently run out of the Beacon Bay Library.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.