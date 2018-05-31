Hope Alive aims to improve the lives of the Ducats community

When Pastor Mfundo Gwarube realised how desperate the need was for improving living conditions in the Ducats community, he and his wife Noxolo founded the non-profit organisation Hope Alive. The East London couple are also the founders of Living Stones Christian Centre, which is currently run out of the Beacon Bay Library.

