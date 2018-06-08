Community developer steps up to the plate

Seeing the hope in people’s eyes when they realise help is on the horizon is what drives Adre Bartis in her mission as a community developer. As chairwoman of the Border-Kei Chamber of Business in Komani, Bartis, 40, when not at her office, spends her time giving back to the community by offering her services to two White Door Centres of Hope, as well as a project for abused women.

